MMAC re-opens with Monte Dolack exhibition

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Monte Dolack's big show is open again.

More than two months after closing due to concerns over COVID-19, the Montana Museum of Art and Culture unlocked its gallery doors on Tuesday, with new guidelines on the number of visitors and other safety precautions.

The MMAC's featured exhibition, almost three years in the making and spanning both of its galleries in the PAR/TV Building, is "Monte Dolack: The Artist's Nature," an examination of the Montana native and Missoula resident's relationship and advocacy for the outdoors over several decades of work, from the surrealistic and sometimes playful style to more contemplative landscapes and cautionary environmental-themed paintings.

It opened in mid-January with expectations that it would be one of the MMAC's most popular shows in recent memory, and timed to mark the museum's 125th anniversary. The museum had to close in March when concerns about the novel coronavirus shuttered or canceled public events at UM.