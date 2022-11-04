MMAC to host symposium on the figure

The University of Montana will host a daylong symposium titled “Focus on the Figure” on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Montana Museum of Art and Culture event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in UM’s Performing Arts and Radio/TV Center.

The symposium will feature a morning session with lectures on the history of life drawing by MMAC Director Rafael Chacón and artist Kristi Hager, as well as the history of the Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon by artist Leslie Van Stavern Millar. The afternoon session includes a panel discussion with current salon members and models moderated by Margaret Kingsland, along with gallery tours and a public reception.

The symposium is being held in conjunction with the museum’s exhibition “Focus on the Figure: The Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon, 1989-2022,” which runs in the PAR/TV Center galleries until to Jan. 7, 2023. The exhibition features the art of the Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon, Montana’s oldest active group of contemporary women artists. For over three decades, the group has met monthly to draw the female model.

Please note parking will be limited. There is a home football game on Nov. 12 starting at 1 p.m., and parking in Parking Lot P to the north of the PAR/TV Center is constrained due to construction of the museum’s new building. Using public transportation or arriving early by parking in the neighborhood west of Arthur Avenue is suggested. A $5 boxed lunch will be available for purchase (cash only).