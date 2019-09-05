IF YOU GO

The Open AIR Residency Show, "Translating Place," is on display at the University of Montana's Gallery of Visual Arts in the Social Sciences Building through Oct. 3. The official opening is Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5-7 p.m., with remarks from the founders and a poetry reading and performance art.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information on the program, go to openairmt.org.