Montana artists on a year of change in the world and their work

On film festivals: “We will likely include a virtual component every year now. Especially for IWFF — we have ended up nurturing a pretty special international community that has been amazing to incorporate into the festival’s audience each year. We also have Missoula audiences who have stated they love being able to view every festival selection, when before they could find time to come to six-seven screenings at the Roxy. This trend [definitely] expands our reach and also is satisfying for filmmakers as more eyes are on their work.

I will say that the collective virtual viewing experience felt completely authentic and impactful which I was a little surprised by.”

Montana Repertory Theatre

Michael Legg, artistic director

“We tried four different delivery methods during the pandemic — web-based, live outdoor, audio via your phone, and our new GoPlay! app. I think we'll continue to experiment with all four of those methods post-pandemic. GoPlay! has the most potential to grow — we're offering three or four experiences through the app next season and talking to some potential business partners about how they can use the technology to interact with patrons in new ways.