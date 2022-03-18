Montana Arts Council to give out $750K in relief grants

The Montana Arts Council has opened applications for grants through the National Endowment for the Arts and the American Rescue Plan Act.

The funds, which will total $750,000, are available to support “specific, definable projects including presentations, performances, tours, workshops, research, and the creation of artwork," according to an email from the council.

The award amounts will fall between $2,500 and $10,000 for professional artists in any discipline.

In addition, a separate operating grant for 501(c)3 arts organizations will be announced soon.

The deadline is April 21. Go to art.mt.gov/arpa for more information.

The arts council is hosting weekly Zoom Q&A sessions about the applications. The first one is at 1 p.m. March 24. Go to bit.ly/mac-grants to sign up.

