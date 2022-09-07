Montana Book Festival: An 'ornery' history of two ranch families

Review: "The Last Heir, The Triumphs and Tragedies of Two Montana Families" by Bill Vaughn (238 pp., $19.95, University of Nebraska Press)

If there’s one newspaper-allowable word to describe the kind of people drawn to ranching life in Montana, it’s “ornery.”

Tough, cussed, leather and hard might all deserve a second opinion in the matter, but for the sheer level of defiance of the elements and potentially even God Himself, ranchers certainly deserve the adjective.

Bill Vaughn’s latest book is a visitation of the vexatious nature of two families eventually drawn together and then pushed apart by a ranch outside of Helena, on the banks of Holter Lake. It’s actually a history of Vaughn’s wife’s kin — which would seem to be a dangerous game to write about the struggles and travails therein. But it appears they are still married so all apparently worked out — and Vaughn makes use of the articles, receipts, correspondence and other ephemera families produce while trying to make a living in Montana for over a century.

And boy, does Vaughn get the receipts. This book has multiple appendices that go over legal battles and the history of the Oxbow Ranch, where so much of the Herrins’ history happens. It’s a well-researched book, to say the least, and makes for interesting reading in another extensive Notes section at the end of the book. And Vaughn shines while gathering so many different bits and pieces of family life and weaving them all together. This book is a lovingly made quilt: the patches might look strange from a distance, but there is a strong sense of connection once you get up close and see the stitchwork.

The Burkes and the Herrins’ struggle and romance has the sense of tragedy: for this, Vaughn should be commended. It’s rare that reading a hyperlocal history, albeit one that stretches its starting point all the way to Ireland and springs across the United States like an airline pilot’s year-in-review, contains more than just a sense of facts being laid out for future generations to consider. Narratives in a family’s, or families’, history are difficult creatures. Who hasn’t heard a story that seems to be pointless regarding a bit of family connection to one place or another? But the Burkes and the Herrins have a sense of purpose in their relayed tales. And when a marriage breaks up, and the ranch is sold off, there’s a sense of loss that appears when reading a good work of fiction.

There are a lot of books written about Montana. If you go by the local bookstores, it’s either two shelves or an entire corner of a shop, along with a standalone, double-sided island. It makes sense, ‘cause the state has a rich history. But at the same time, there are so many times you can walk the same path before it becomes a readily remembered trail. By looking at the family he married into and following the tendrils out from Helena to Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., and back home to Montana again, Vaughn did something new and unusual in the historical literature of Montana. That’s something to be admired.