Montana Book Festival announces lineup for 2022 return

The Montana Book Festival is going analog and in-person after two years of virtual events.

From Sept. 15-18, more than 50 authors from Missoula, around Montana and as far as London will take part in readings and a total of 17 panels and 60-some events, with the Missoula Public Library as its primary location.

The genres span from literary fiction to true crime, poetry, environmental nonfiction to coming-of-age fiction, and more.

“We really wanted this festival to appeal to as many people as possible,” said John Samuel Brown, the festival director. The nonprofit has “the resources and the energy and the community support to be as maximalist as possible. There's literally something for everyone at this festival, and the authors who applied and were accepted reflect that.”

The headliners this year are novelists Jamie Ford and Candice Carty-Williams.

Ford, of Great Falls, is the author of the best-selling novel, “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.” His new book, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” is out this month.

Carty-Williams, of London, is the author of “Queenie,” which NPR named as a top book of 2019, and a newly released follow-up, “People Person.”

Brown said the new novel “deals with modern, digital culture and the way we see ourselves because of it,” and “expresses the Black experience in South London.”

Some of the other highlighted visiting authors include Emme Lund (“The Boy With a Bird in His Chest”); Ron Franscell (“ShadowMan: An Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling”) and Courtney Zoffness (“Spilt Milk”), according to the festival news release.

Those interested in the Unabomber should look for Jamie Gehring, author of “Madman in the Woods: Life Next Door to the Unabomber,” along with a screening of “Ted K.,” the recent feature film about the domestic terrorist. Poets Caylin Capra-Thomas (“Iguana Iguana”) and Lauren Goodwin Slaughter (“Spectacle”) will lead a workshop.

Also in the nonfiction realm, a panel discussion on “Where Humans and Wildlife Meet” features Missoulian Managing Editor Rob Chaney ("The Grizzly in the Driveway"), Michael P. Branch ("On the Trail of the Jackalope"), Catherine Raven ("Fox and I"), and Marina Richie ("Halcyon Journey").

Missoula authors, some of whom are sports journalists and some not, will take part in “The Territories,” a shared-universe wrestling fiction book, billed as a “a special literary grudge match.” They are Chad Dundas, Richard Fifield, Dan Brooks and Ben Fowlkes.

Ryanne Pilgeram, a sociologist, published a book in 2021 that’s likely to resonate with Montana readers: “Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification in the U.S. West.”

The festival comes on the heels of a rebound summer for literary events in Missoula. In June, the In the Footsteps of Norman Maclean Festival brought authors from around the U.S. to Missoula under the common banner of the “A River Runs Through It” writer’s literary and environmental legacy. In late July, the inaugural James Welch Native Lit Festival drew emerging and acclaimed Indigenous writers to the city.

The Montana Book Festival lineup was devised from an open call. Brown said there was “intense” interest from writers, with more than a hundred applications.

“There are lots of authors who want to get back into these live events, and I think there’s a big drive to prove that these are worth it to publishing companies.”

The new MPL was in discussions for 2021, and is a “no-brainer,” Brown said, with its ample space and award-winning design.

***

According to his publisher website, Ford’s new novel involves a protagonist using an experimental treatment to reconnect with other generations of women in her family, going back to the title character, “the first Chinese woman to set foot in America.” Brown said it’s “fantastic” and falls into speculative fiction, while addressing contemporary issues in the region.

“More and more in the Mountain West … we’re trying to grapple with the Chinese experience of the West, and how they built a lot of our infrastructure and then were legally excluded and expelled from these parts of the country,” he said.

Ford will participate in a panel, “The Chinese Experience in Montana,” along with Teow Lim Goh, a poet, essayist and critic who works to “recover the stories of Chinese immigrants in the American West,” according to her site; and also Mark T. Johnson, author of “The Middle Kingdom Under the Big Sky: A History of the Chinese Experience in Montana.”

Brown said they wanted as many local authors as possible while looking for new voices “who want to start something new.” One such example is Word Dog, a live weekly reading event held in a Missoula backyard. It’s like an open mic, where people sign up to read the day of, with Shane Rooney spinning records in between.

Passes will go on sale Aug. 31. For $25, you can get into all the ticketed events and 50% off workshops. He said roughly 75% of the events will be free; any others will be $5 at the door.

They’re holding events at the MPL, with some at the Roxy, the VFW, and the ZACC Show Room. They’re planning to hold the exhibitor fair in the mural alley behind the nonprofit, and Ford is also planning to read there.

“It’s an invitation to come play around in the new library, and play around downtown with us. Here’s some good words, and have fun with books,” he said.

For updates on passes, events and the schedule, head to montanabookfestival.com, in the weeks ahead.

The festival, run by Humanities Montana until 2016, branched out as an independent entity and has been working with Arts Missoula as its fiscal sponsor. They've filed the paperwork to become an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit.