Montana film based on James Lee Burke story heads to Sundance

"God's Country," a feature film based on a short story by Missoula author James Lee Burke will premiere at Sundance Film Festival next month with Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld”) in the lead role.

The movie is adapted from the longtime Lolo resident’s story “Winter Light.” In 2014, Los Angeles-based director Julian Higgins came to the Missoula area to shoot a half-hour version, which follows a college professor who enters into a conflict with two hunters who trespass on his property.

“We’re very excited,” Burke wrote in an email statement. “Later the script was rewritten and expanded into a two-hour theatrical film.”

Higgins and Shaye Ogbonna created the new iteration of the story, which was shot in Montana as well during the winters of 2020 and 2021, according to Allison Whitmer, Montana film commissioner.

Burke, an Edgar Award winning legend of literary crime fiction who published his 41st book earlier this year, said the project is of special significance to him.

“Our daughter, Pamala Burke, whom we lost last year, put the deal together with Julian Higgins, who I think is one of the most talented young directors in Hollywood. He's also a fine young man and has dedicated the film to Pamala's memory,” Burke wrote.

He hasn’t had a chance himself to see the movie, which premieres Jan. 23, and wrote that "Pamala would be proud."

According to the festival website, the expanded story explores issues of sexism and racism a Black academic faces in the Mountain West.

“It’s been years of trying (and failing) to please her recently deceased mother, while also navigating the challenging politics and power dynamics at the college where she teaches,” the summary says. “And then there is the racism, sexism, and toxic masculinity she encounters wherever she goes. But it’s a confrontation with two hunters trespassing on her property that ultimately tests Sandra’s self-restraint, pushing her grief and mounting anger to their limits.”

Newton, who won an Emmy Award for best supporting actress in 2018, “occupies almost every frame of the film; close-ups of her calm, grief-stricken face reveal the despair and tension of a crumbling human spirit. She remains cool and composed, but no longer willing to yield,” the site says.

The locations included Paradise Valley in the Emigrant area at private homes and ranches; in Bozeman, including Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service and Dollar Spree; and shoots at the University of Montana Western in Dillon, according to Whitmer.

Burke added that he was thankful for the support Gov. Steve Bullock gave when it was in early development. It was awarded $200,000 from the Big Sky Grant Program by the Montana Film Office in the Department of Commerce.

