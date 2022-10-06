Montana Film Fest: Lily Gladstone, Nic Cage and J.K. Simmons on the marquee

Lily Gladstone, Nicolas Cage, J.K. Simmons.

The eighth-annual Montana Film Festival is heavy on features shot in Montana or staring Montana actors.

Started in 2015 by staff at the nonprofit Roxy Theater, the festival aims to curate “films that show people living in the contemporary West,” said Carrie Richer, the MTFF’s director.

While Cage’s entry, “Butcher’s Crossing,” is a historical tale, with its plot that involves the massacre of the buffalo in the late 1800s, its ties to the present are clear. It was shot with the help of the Blackfeet Tribe and their herds.

In general, though, it’s designed for Missoula audiences, so Cage’s movie can sit next to Emelie Mahdavian’s documentary “Bitterbrush,” about two female range riders in Idaho, or “Funny Pages,” an A24 film about a young cartoonist or a 35mm screening of Jim Jarmusch’s 1984 indie classic “Stranger than Paradise.”

Lily Gladstone

The Blackfeet/Nez Perce actress, who started her career here in Montana, is in two features this year.

These are rolling out ahead of her largest role yet, in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which places her alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro in an epic based on the real-life story of killings of Osage people in Oklahoma in the 1920s and the investigation.

Gladstone grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation, and then her family moved to Seattle. She attended the University of Montana and worked in theater and films in Missoula and around the state. Starting with Montana-made films like the Smith Brothers’ 2013 “Winter in the Blood” and director Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women” (2016), she began landing roles in TV shows such as “Billions.”

Director Morrisa Maltz’s “The Unknown Country” premiered at film festivals around the U.S., including South by Southwest. It mixes in fiction and documentary, following Gladstone as a woman who’s suffered a recent death in the family and heads out on a road trip to the Texas-Mexico border, encountering real people along the way. RogerEbert.com said it’s “experimentally fascinating.”

It plays Oct. 14 and 16. At the Oct. 14 screening, Gladstone and Maltz will do a Q&A.

In “Quantum Cowboys,” she joins a large ensemble cast including David Arquette, Gary Farmer, Alex Cox and Neko Case, who also performs some of the score.

The story is told through a mash-up of animation styles, paper cut-outs, collages and film and digital shoots. The plot involves Gladstone’s character crossing paths with a couple of drifters, a Western yarn with allusions to various theories of quantum physics.

It screens Oct. 14. Gladstone and director Geoff Marslett will be on hand for a Q&A.

Nic Cage’s ‘Butcher’s Crossing’

Cage’s new film is based in the past but has contemporary resonances. It’s based on John Williams’ novel of the same name and set in the 1870s about a Harvard dropout who follows Cage’s buffalo hunter into the Rockies.

Director Gabe Plonsky and his team worked closely with the Blackfeet Tribe in shooting the herd-heavy scenes around Glacier National Park. Richer said the scenery is “absolutely stunning” and noted that it doesn’t shy away from scenes of violence.

Regarding the Nic Cage factor, Richer said he’s subdued in a way more similar to “Pig” than many of his more outsized performances.

The tribe’s bison recovery efforts are part of the story outside the frame. Ervin Carlson, the tribe’s buffalo project manager, will be part of a Q&A at the Oct. 13 screening. At the Oct. 15 showing, the filmmakers and Montana crew members Jeri Rafter, Tessla Hastings and Laura Lovo will take part in a Q&A.

J.K. Simmons, ‘Glorious’

The UM graduate and Oscar winner provides a disembodied voice in Rebekah McKendry’s horror film, “Glorious,” which Richer said falls into the “late-night festival” category. What’s more, it was shot during the pandemic when people were getting creative with minimal-cast storytelling, Richer said, which is something of a mini-genre unto itself. Ryan Wanten plays a man trapped (in a horror-movie kind of way) in a public bathroom, able to communicate only with Simmons, who’s wide acting range includes friendly father (“Juno”), white supremacist incarceree (“Oz”) and terrifying jazz educator (“Whiplash”). It plays on Oct. 13.

Don’t forget the shorts

The short films were curated from open submissions and invites. Judges watched shorts through virtual passes at other festivals and picked many that they think will be in Oscar contention, Richer said. The tighter form is more like a “short poem,” she said. Some filmmakers specialize in it, as it is its own art form, and it can also work as a stepping stone to a feature.

Seven of them screen at the “Long Views” block on Oct. 13. Filmmakers will participate in a Q&A afterward.

Events

There’s some events. Montana Film Commissioner Allison Whitmer will be on hand from 3-4 p.m. Oct. 14 for a talk on the “state of Montana film.”

In a less formal half, it will be immediately followed by MTFF Movie Trivia Night at Montgomery Distillery, with questions curated toward hard-core movie fans and festival passholders. Prepare yourself by revisiting other MTFF selections like “The Alchemist’s Cookbook” or “Tangerine” if you want to win.