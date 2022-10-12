Montana-made shorts bring ‘poetry’ to Montana Film Festival

Short films may go unseen by some movie-going audiences, but Montana Film Festival director Carrie Richer says that’s a mistake.

“A short film is like a poem; there’s much less room for any excess, mistakes or tangents,” Richer said. “I find that a good short-film maker is really good at killing their darlings. It’s a true art form.”

And attendees of the Montana Film Festival running from Oct. 13-16 have no lack of shorts awaiting them. The “Short Takes” block on Oct. 16 features more than an hour and a half of bite-sized storytelling — much of it contributed by Montana filmmakers.

Richer said the festival’s blocks are specifically curated for rhythm and flow, not just strung together. She said it’s a treat to provide a platform to showcase Montanans’ work.

“I believe that a public screening or projection in a theater is the final piece to a film,” Richer said. “Sharing and watching with people is something we can appreciate at a deeper level, especially after the last two years.”

Here’s a look at two made-in-Montana shorts featured at the festival and the filmmakers who brought them to life.

“Clean Sheets,” CeCe Freese

To complete her first-ever film, Missoula filmmaker CeCe Freese knew sacrifices had to be made. The 23-year-old University of Montana graduate said she quit one of her two jobs, spent weeks sculpting, wiring and gluing puppets and props and had to live with a miniaturized film set in her bedroom for more than a month.

The result is “Clean Sheets,” a powerful, two-and-a-half-minute stop-motion animated picture that explores grief, loneliness and memories we can’t forget, no matter how hard we may try.

Freese said it took a lot of effort to overcome her self-doubt and submit the project for consideration by the film festival.

“I just kept telling myself, ‘Hey, you have to submit this somewhere, and it’s OK if you don’t get in, because at least you tried,’” Freese said.

And Freese succeeded. “Clean Sheets” is one of 21 shorts selected by the festival from a pool of more than 100 submissions. The film’s somber sound design, stripped-down melodies and tight pacing take the viewer through a day in the life of an unnamed woman living alone in a desolate farmhouse, where she’s haunted by a frightening, recurring vision she can’t seem to shake.

Freese said she drew inspiration for the setting and tone from her own childhood, spent growing up in Miles City, Montana, and watching “creepy” stop-motion pictures, a medium she fell in love with. While she enjoyed staples of the genre, like “Coraline” and “ParaNorman,” she remembers a 1986 short called “Street of Crocodiles” making the greatest impact.

“It’s this kind of dark, dingy, gritty little film about these automatons made out of spare doll parts and light bulbs and screws,” Freese said. “I think I was a little too young for that.”

The filmmaker said that, though her degree is in media arts, she became interested in making a stop-motion film of her own after taking an animation class at UM. She said the process was rife with challenges — if she bumped her set’s table in between shots, elements would be knocked out of place and she’d have to start the scene over from the beginning.

Beyond the difficulty of the stop-motion medium, Freese said short-form storytelling forced her to reduce the plot to its simplest elements. She relied on a windy, hollow soundscape, creative set lighting for “night time” scenes and music to convey emotion and story as much as the physical movements of the puppet itself.

Freese said she’s thrilled to share her efforts with audiences at the festival.

“Now I have a platform to show off this project that took up so much of my time over the last three years,” Freese said. “It’s kind of cathartic.”

“Dogwood,” Maya Rose Dittloff

Through painterly shots of stunning northern Montana vistas and tender moments between a mother and her daughter, magic and tension simmer in “Dogwood,” a 15-minute short from Maya Rose Dittloff, a Mandan, Hidatsa and Blackfeet filmmaker.

Though the film hits on issues that are viscerally real for many Indigenous women, Dittloff said its elements of surreal mysticism are mainstays in her storytelling style.

“It’s a fundamental, non-Western way of viewing the world,” Dittloff said. “The tenants of being Indigenous include accepting elements of the world we can’t quite explain.”

“Dogwood,” shot entirely on the Blackfeet Nation where Dittloff was born, follows Rose Home Gun, a young girl sent on a mission by her mother to gather a traditional medicine from the woods to aid her injured aunt. But, as the nature of her aunt’s bruises and the plant she collected come to light, Rose must choose whether to protect her younger sister’s innocence or risk more harm to her family.

Dittloff said the story is a deeply personal one that puts a human face to the numbers behind the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis, or MMIW.

“As a Native woman, MMIW is not facts or statistics to me,” Dittloff said. “It’s the real, lived experience of my auntie, my relatives, my community and tribe.”

The making of “Dogwood” was also a family affair for Dittloff. She said her grandma catered for the cast and crew during shooting, and her mother served as “transportation captain.” Dittloff said she funded the film using her first check from writing for television — she wrote episodes of the AMC thriller series “Dark Winds.”

The Hellgate High School graduate said her family didn’t hesitate to help because they believed in her and in the message behind the film.

Much of Dittloff’s professional and personal work has focused on telling the stories and elevating the voices of Indigenous people. After Missoula, she’s taking “Dogwood” to the ImagineNATIVE Film & Media Arts Festival in Toronto, Canada, the largest festival featuring Indigenous creators in the world. Dittloff said this year, films featured at the festival will qualify for Oscar consideration.

“Film and television have always been so exploitative of Native creators, but Hollywood specifically is opening its eyes, which is good to see,” Dittloff said.

Dittloff hopes to shoot a feature-length sequel to “Dogwood” titled “Sweetness of the Blood” in the years to come.