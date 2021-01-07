Montana music venues, theaters see 'glimmer of light' in relief bill

Now that it’s passed, NIVA is working with Klobuchar and the Small Business Administration on the implementation process.

Among the requirements, according to NIVA, applicants must have been open at the end of February, have fewer than 500 full-time employee equivalents, limited to ownership of venues in no more than 10 states, among numerous other restrictions.

They could be eligible for 45% of gross revenue from 2019, and a cap of $10,000,000. They can use it for payroll, rent, utilities and other facilities-related costs, again with many other restrictions in the fine print.

For Lynch’s venue, the relief funds have the potential of “basically getting us through all of 2021.” While there could be some concerts by the third quarter of the year, he thinks the fourth quarter is more realistic. A true return to business as usual likely won’t happen until 2022, he said, although it all depends on the roll-out of vaccines, artists’ desire to resume touring, and the comfort level of patrons in returning to crowded events.

Knitting Factory’s Glazier also said they’re “hopeful that we can have concerts in some fashion,” and the second and third quarters seems to be a consensus in the industry, although all estimates are subject to change.

