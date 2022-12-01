Montana Rep stages a seasonal play with old-time music and Guthrie spirit

When the Montana Repertory Theatre approached Missoula songwriter and actor Tyson Gerhardt about writing an original holiday show, he naturally found it daunting.

“Thankfully, I come from a punk rock background," he said. "I said, ‘I’ll do what I want.’ ”

If you go The Montana Repertory Theatre is presenting “Hearth: A Yuletide Tale,” in a two-week run in the Masquer Theatre in the PAR/TV Center at the University of Montana. Dec. 2-3, Dec. 8-10, at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 4 and 11 at 2 p.m. ASL performance: Dec. 8; Audio-described performance on Dec. 11.

Content: Includes atmospheric effects (fog, haze, flashing lights), adult language and a moment of simulated violence. Pick-what-you-pay tickets The Rep is using a “pick what you pay” model so that anyone can see a show regardless of their means; and those with means can support theater by paying more if they so choose. The program is sponsored by NorthWestern Energy. Supply drive The Rep has teamed up with the Poverello Center to collect donations during the show. They can be dropped off in the lobby. Items requested include essential winter gear like hats, gloves, socks and hand-warmers.

The production, “Hearth: A Yuletide Tale,” runs the next two weeks at the University of Montana. Co-written with Kate R. Morris, the play centers on musicians living on the street, a musically inclined kid and some transformative qualities of art.

The Rep’s artistic director, Michael Legg, said they wanted to create something Missoula specific in its story, working with local artists, that avoided seasonal signifiers in favor of the ideals.

“All of the characters inside the play are wrestling with what home means as a concept,” he said.

Set in 1970, in what could be any town, a young boy named is being raised by his mother, alone, having lost her partner in Vietnam. He seems drawn to a group of buskers, who play old-time music, and their unofficial leader, Mary (Carrie Collier).

They play on the street and live in a camp, and are anxious now that winter is settling in and they’ve decided not to move south. Tom’s mother doesn’t like him hanging out with them; but the music and perhaps a more supernatural element, draw him in.

Morris, a Missoula-based playwright, said the wintertime setting lends itself to a message: “We can always bring more care and consideration and warmth to people whose experiences are different from ours.”

The Rep, a professional company embedded in the University of Montana, commissioned Gerhardt to write a seasonal script last year. Gerhardt is a theater graduate who performed in UM productions and then the Rep’s “audio plays” during the pandemic. He also plays music — a blend of folk, punk and old-time informed by Woody Guthrie and social justice traditions as much as the sonic elements.

Gerhardt performs under two different stage names: Dusty the Kid, and with his band, the Recession Special. The latter formed during the summer of 2020, when venues were shut down and they busked around town. Last summer, they performed at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival as part of the side-stage line-up. They were voted “Best Emerging Artist,” earning them a slot on the main stage in 2023.

Their rapport in “Hearth,” feels natural, since two of the band members are in the show. Geoffrey Taylor, a fiddler, plays Bucky and bassist Finn Carroll is Stovepipe. They’re joined by actors Stephen Jay Clement as Thrift, a concertina player, and Renee Ross as Pips, who sings and plays washboard. Gehardt said the dialogue is informed by their banter, like a joke about violin vs. fiddle. They found a young actor, Jareth Mason, age 10, who could carry a lead role as Tom with naturalism.

While the themes are serious, levity and earnest wonder balance it out.

“We shouldn’t be looking away and ignoring the truths of the world,” Morris said. "But we can look at troubles and expect that we can experience joy with each other."

It’s roughly PG-13, with some verbal flair. (When chastised for cursing, Carroll’s character, Stovepipe, says “language is like painting. Be bold.”)

Legg, who’s directing the play himself, has helped guide Gerhardt on his first script.

Legg came to the Rep from the Actors Theatre of Louisville and has worked in new play development extensively. It’s a much longer process than audiences may realize, he said. By the time an audience is in the seats, the script has typically been sieved through years of workshops and rewrites.

Last year, they held staged readings for the public at the Show Room in the Zootown Arts Community Center, complete with talkbacks every night. Gerhardt rewrote scenes every night.

As they prepared for a full production this year, he decided that he’d like to focus on handling the original music. He also has a lead role as Jack, one of the buskers.

Morris, their dramaturge, stepped into a full co-writing role. Morris’ prior work includes an original full-length play, “In the Snow,” that premiered to full houses at the Roxy Theater with BetweenTheLines Productions, in 2018.

Housing

Gerhardt thought that within the canon of holiday stories there are a few, like Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” that address his concerns. Outside of music, he’s involved with the Industrial Workers of the World and the Missoula Tenants Union.

“The Dusty the Kid catalog is very heavily concerned with class struggle and the way that we suffer under modern capitalism,” he said, "and so those themes have always been very present in my artistic work."

The buskers have been harassed by police, and there are allusions to farm workers' getting stiffed by their bosses.

Gerhardt moved back to Missoula in 2020, and by summer lost his rental when the landlord decided to put the property up for sale. Since then, he’s stayed with friends here in town or lived in vehicles while traveling and performing. He said he’s privileged to have people who've taken him in. Those experiences have informed the buskers. While he has concerns about how they’d be received by audiences, they’re based on people he befriended.

“We’ve created this fantastical world, and we want to have fun and we want people to enjoy being around these characters,” he said.

One of his requests of the Rep was that they use the show for a cause — they’ll be collecting donations of essential winter gear with the Poverello Center during the run. (See box.)

The show is one of a number of original theatrical productions this year that directly address the issue of housing. In the spring, the Rep commissioned an educational touring play, “The Castle With a Thousand Lights,” by Sam Myers that tackled the subject. In the summer, an independent company called Missoula Backyard Theater produced “Rent or Die: A Housing Farce,” in a backyard not far from the Hip Strip.

Masquer and ‘magic’

“Hearth” will be performed in the Masquer Theatre, the School of Theatre & Dance’s black-box theater. Legg decided to perform in the round, where the audience is seated on all sides. He likes that the audience stays aware of the communal nature of the experience.

“We can also see each other, we’re all here together for this very unique experience of storytelling that theater is,” he said.

The front row seats are directly next to the rim of the square wooden stage, so that it feels like a concert when the band is playing.

The plot and themes hinge on some magical elements. Read on to learn more; they’re not spoilers, exactly, but may remove an element of mystery in the first act.

Gerhardt said that his original script was firmly realist. He comes from an Irish storytelling background in which people don’t get the happy ending they might want. However, audience feedback indicated it was too grim, so he and Morris talked about remedies.

He thought some fantasy elements can assist in “removing us from the real world while still keeping the real social issues intact, but adding a certain mysticism to it might help people to digest the evils of capitalism a little better around Christmas.”

The “yule” in “yuletide” came up in their talks, and they decided to work those elements into the script.

“Yule is a pagan story about darkness and light, and the sun coming back and it takes place on the winter solstice,” Morris said. "And we decided that Mary was a source of light for Tom."

Mary, with the help of the crew of younger musicians, is able to conjure with a “shimmer,” visualized through projections on the theater walls. She can bring them into the “mantle,” another realm that has threats along with the transcendence.

“Music is an inescapable part of this story, where the soul and spirit come in,” Morris said. "My job was to light song to music and music to magic."

Morris thought synesthesia would be a fitting concept, since it’s prevalent in young people and could function as a backbone for the story to bond the musicians together and explain why Tom might want to go on the road with strangers.

Tom’s mother, Evelyn, (Arwen Baxter, UM’s “She Loves Me”), is raising him alone — her husband was killed in Vietnam. While she doesn’t want Tom to hang around with strangers, the script makes her own struggles with single parenthood clear. (At the end, Tom wants them to take Mary in, and Morris wanted her response to be well-rounded from Evelyn’s perspective without giving the audience the impression that no one needs to help.)

One element of the plot involves going fully into another realm — the trade-off is that one night there equals seven years’ time in the real world. Morris said the number seven comes up frequently in Celtic myths. The concept itself points to the different passage of time that people might experience when they’re unhoused and to uproot themselves from their communities often.

More broadly, it could apply to the pandemic mindset as a whole.

“We’ve all been through a three-year period where life has been so uncertain and reality has gotten so skewed in certain ways,” Morris said. "I’m hoping that everybody will understand the experience of ducking into a warm little magical spot for a little while, and coming out to find the place around you is very different."