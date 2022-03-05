Montana Rep to perform youth play at the ZACC before school tour

The Montana Repertory Theatre will perform a youth-friendly, educational play to help students learn relationship skills in its latest performance, “The Castle with a Thousand Lights,” on March 12-13 at the Show Room in the Zootown Arts Community Center.

“The Castle with a Thousand Lights” performance is appropriate for students in fifth through 12th grades and is designed to help Montana teachers meet social and emotional learning objectives in the classroom. The play will feature puppets and original animations.

“The play looks at how hard it can be to communicate with a best friend, but how rewarding it can be to have that kind of friendship when you make it work,” said Michael Legg, the Rep’s artistic director. “ ‘Castle’ just feels so true to how middle and high school students relate to each other and to the things they talk about and experience."

Theatergoers in Missoula can choose from two performances at the ZACC on Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and one performance on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. This educational touring play will then be performed in middle school and high school classrooms across Montana in March and April.

“The Castle with a Thousand Lights,” written by Sam Myers, follows Toby and Melissa, two friends who have been close since they were young. Now they're in high school, and something's changed — they're starting to wonder if maybe they don't actually have that much in common.

As they try to figure out who they're becoming, they tell each other a story: In a remote little town nestled in the mountains of a magical faraway land (which looks a lot like Montana), an evil warlock builds a castle on a hill and starts causing trouble. It's up to two kids (who look a lot like Toby and Melissa) to figure out how to stop the warlock. Is there a story big enough and true enough to bridge the space between two friends?

Tickets are on sale now, available at griztix.com and at the University of Montana box office. They’re available in a “pick what you pay” pricing to encourage patrons to set their own cost for each show.

