A key step in taking a script from “page to stage” with the Montana Repertory Theatre will happen in front of live audiences this spring.

The Rep is starting a four-part “First Reads” series, starting this Saturday, where theater fans can watch actors give a staged reading of a new play at the Missoula Public Library.

The Rep, a professional company housed in the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance, is considering the four plays for a full production in its next season. One will be picked for sure, and there’s potential for others, too.

“We’re looking for scripts that we think are of interest to the community, that might foster some really good community partnerships,” said Michael Legg, the Rep’s artistic director.

Normally, the process happens out of public view. The Rep has a selection committee that includes community members, university folks and cast alumni go over scripts that Legg has picked and ones that have been suggested.

A few other criteria are important, too. First, it must be a “new” play, meaning two things in the Rep’s case. It hasn’t been fully produced in Montana before; and it was written in this century, ideally in the last 10 to 15 years.

For instance, one of the “First Reads” picks is called “The Christians,” by Lucas Hnath, which takes place within a megachurch and naturally deals with faith. If the company took it to a full production, Legg said they’d look to partner with local religious leaders, and perhaps try to stage it in an actual church and “invite folks to come in and be a part of a discussion about faith and religion in our community.”

On the other end of the spectrum regarding locales and subject matter, Chelsea Marcantel’s “Airness,” centers on an air guitar competition (a real thing, by the way). That could lead to collaboration with local musicians and could be a good fit to produce in a bar, he said.

The readings will all take place in the MPL’s Copper Room. Given the “page to stage” nature of the project, Legg said it seemed like an ideal location. After the readings, they’ll invite folks to head over to a bar for a talkback. The first one will be Montgomery Distillery.

“The Christians” is the first one on tap. The cast is comprised entirely of Montanans and recent transplants: Mason Wagner has acted with the Rep and founded an independent company, BetweenTheLines; Annika Hanson has starred in the Rep’s “Buckle Up” car plays; Karen Jean Olds had a part in the Montana-shot film “God’s Country.” They’re joined by Rosie Hallet and Michael Rohd.

The line-up

All readings take place at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. They’re free and open to the public.

March 18

“The Christians” by Lucas Hnath.

Here are the plot synopsis provided by the Rep: “Twenty years ago, Pastor Paul’s church was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands, with classrooms for Sunday School, a coffee shop in the lobby, and a baptismal font as big as a swimming pool. Today should be a day of celebration, but Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church’s belief.”

(Director Roger Hedden and collaborators independently produced Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Pt. 2” at the ZACC Show Room in early 2020.)

April 8

“Airness” by Chelsea Marcantel

Plot synopsis: “When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy, but as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds committed to becoming the next champion, she discovers more to this art form than playing pretend.”

(Warning issued about language.)

April 15

“Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven” by Reina Hardy

“Annie Jump is a 13-year-old science genius whose alien-obsessed father is the laughingstock of Strawberry, Kansas. One night in August, a meteor falls, and Annie meets Althea, an intergalactic supercomputer who manifests as a mean girl with really great hair. Althea’s here to help Annie take humanity from the earth to the stars, but being the Chosen One isn’t all glory. What is Althea hiding? And what will Annie have to sacrifice to fulfill her destiny?”

May 6

“The Roommate” by Jen Silverman

“Sharon, in her mid-50s, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-50s, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon begins to uncover Robyn’s secrets, they encourage her deep-seated desire to transform her life completely.”

(Silverman wrote a short audio play, “Your Mother, in the Night Sky,” for the Rep’s audio series in spring 2021.)

Raffle

The Rep will be selling raffle tickets are each drawing. Prizes include merch and other goodies from local businesses. The big winner will get a two-night stay at Big Sky Resort in July, when the Rep is hosting a private reading for a new play by Indigenous writer/actor Kendra Potter that the Rep will produce and premiere in a future season.