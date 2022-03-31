Montana Repertory Theatre to tour veterans' stories around state

The Montana Repertory Theatre's touring production is back for the first time since early 2020 with "Reentry."

The play brings to the stage true-to-life stories of U.S. service members and their families. “Reentry” runs April 7-10 and April 14-17 at the Masquer Theatre on the University of Montana campus, followed by performances across the state.

An unflinching look at the lives of Marines getting ready for and returning from combat, “Reentry” is a docudrama based on real interviews with U.S. service members and their families. Honest, moving and surprisingly funny, this play explores the challenges of reintegrating into home and community after tours of duty overseas. “Reentry” is written by Emily Ackerman and K.J. Sanchez.

“Our hope with this performance is to bring attention to the realities of life for military veterans by telling authentic stories of U.S. service members and their families,” said Michael Legg, the Rep's artistic director. “Montana’s veterans have an outsized impact on our nation’s military and our state, and we’re honored to bring some of these stories to light.”

Tickets to Missoula performances are available online and at the University of Montana Box Office. Note: this production contains adult language and situations, including candid descriptions of wartime conditions.

Missoula performances at the Masquer in the PAR/TV Center.:

• April 7-10 and April 14-17 at 7:30 p.m.

• April 10 and 17 at 2 p.m.

Statewide performance schedule:

• Plains, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

• Bozeman, The Ellen Theatre, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

• Billings, Alberta Bair Theater, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

• For base members at the Malmstrom Air Force Base, April 22

“Reentry” is sponsored by Blackfoot Communications, Clearwater Credit Union, First Interstate Bank and ALPS Insurance. This show is produced in cooperation with United Way of Missoula County, Project Tomorrow Montana and the University of Montana's Military and Veteran Services Office.

Tickets can be purchased at “pick what you pay” pricing to encourage theatergoers to set their own cost for each show. The pricing model is made possible in part by the sponsorship of NorthWestern Energy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0