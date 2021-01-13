Montana Rep's Greg Johnson remembered as an outsized theatrical talent

Johnson had high expectations for his actors. Monsos said he wanted to instill a professional sense of craft and “would push them quite hard to achieve a level that he thought they should be striving for and reaching for.”

When you’re directing theater, “you’re pushing the ship off the dock,” Hedden said, and there’s no ability to fix anything in post-production like in a film. “He really believed that everyone should do the very best job that you can, and that part of his job was putting people in the position where they could do great work,” he said.

“He was probably the single most influential teacher in my life,” said Salina Chatlain, an actor who had Johnson as a professor, then worked for him for 12 years at the Rep as assistant and also Colony producer. She said he came from an old-school East Coast background that was sometimes “fire and brimstone” and not for everyone, but “had a big heart, and if he was in your corner” then he would sing your praises publicly.

He insistently pushed for Chatlain to get the sole part as a witch in a one-person play “Broomstick” as part of a rolling world premiere. For one scene, he wanted her to learn how to peel an apple in a single cut while keeping her eyes on the audience. (She did, and still can.)