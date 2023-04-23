The String Orchestra of the Rockies is closing out its season on a virtuosic note this Sunday with a guest, who’s not only won top piano competitions, he’s bringing a piano concerto he wrote himself.

Adam Neiman has clinched awards like the Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Gilmore Young Artist Award and the Young Concert Artists International Auditions when he was only 17 and a freshman at Juilliard School.

Neiman has the chops to play anything, said artistic director Maria Larionoff. But he’s defined not just by technique — he draws listeners in with his depth and musical intellect.

“When he plays, you hear how he crafts every phrase,” she said. "It’s not just notes, but there’s so much meaning."

Here in Missoula, he’ll perform his Piano Concerto No. 1. She thinks that if you didn’t know what you were hearing, you might assume that it was late-period Romantic work, complete with the fireworks associated with Liszt and Rachmaninoff. However, Nieman is also influenced by Bernard Herrmann, who wrote the scores for Hitchcock films like “Psycho” and “Vertigo,” which will be most apparent in the opening sequence.

Neiman, who’s also a professor and runs a label, will talk about his work with listeners, too.

“Having a performer like that, who is playing his own work and speaking about it to the audience and sharing the process of composing — I think it'll be really a fascinating evening,” Larionoff said.

Robert Schumann: String Quartet in A Minor, Opus 41 No. 1

The German pianist-composer, who died by suicide at age 46 in 1856, wrote this lyrical and sunny work, Larionoff said.

The SOR will perform an arrangement for full string orchestra by its bassist, Barry Lieberman, who frequently adapts compositions for the group.

If you want to hear Lieberman’s work and the traditional string quartet version, tune into Montana Public Radio, which is hosting a live performance on Saturday at 3 p.m. A four-piece will demonstrate the first movement of the Schumann, then the full orchestra will run through it from front to back.

The work contains tricky rhythms, and contains “the most beautiful slow movements ever written” in the third. The piece will be introduced by cellist Adam Collins, a University of Montana professor, who will give background and insights into the piece.

Beethoven: Variations from Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni

These “charming” variations from Mozart’s opera are based on the “la ci darem la mano” theme duet where the baritone title character is making his move on the soprano, Larionoff said, and Beethoven gives each of the string sections a “showy” turn.