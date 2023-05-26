Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The first-ever queer film festival in the state will debut in Missoula next week.

The inaugural QueerWest Film Fest will feature three days of features and shorts with an emphasis on LGBTQ life in the West.

Festival Director Charlotte Macorn says they set out to “explore this idea that people have been subverting the myth of the American West for over 111 years, as we'll see from the films that we have, by adding elements of queerness to these Westerns,” they said.

IF YOU GO The festival runs June 1-3 at the Roxy Theater. See the full schedule at queerwest.org.

The event is a collaborative effort between the nonprofit Roxy Theater and the Center, the Western Montana LGBT nonprofit community center. It will be the first big event of Pride month, with the city's expansive second-annual Pride landing on June 16-18.

The theme could be more wide-open in the future, but this year it's regionally oriented. To Macorn, a Deer Lodge native, much of the LGBTQ history in the region has been “whitewashed” in movies, particularly Hollywood films.

“A lot of media about queer people is really focused around big city experience,” Macorn said. “There’s obviously stories about small towns, but it’s never the Western small town.” While oftentimes, these can take the form of prestige cowboy dramas, there’s now a plethora of films, especially independent ones.

While planning began a year ago, the event itself arrives after a legislative session that saw LGBTQ advocates pushing back on proposals.

“We are trying to show the larger expression of human experience and really celebrate those marginalized voices. Like myself, who has lived in Montana my entire life, like this is my home, and this is who I am, and I'm not going anywhere because I belong here,” Macorn said.

During the 2023 session, many bills opposed by LGBTQ people were passed. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill that defines sex as either male or female. According to an Associated Press report, it could affect nonbinary and transgender people’s legal recognition, and also glosses over intersex individuals for legal purposes. Gianforte has also signed a bill that bans drag storytelling events at public schools and libraries. Another bill prohibiting gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers and surgery for minors, was passed and signed. It’s the subject of a lawsuit, and Missoula Rep. Zooey Zephyr, who is transgender, was excluded from the House over her comments that it would leave lawmakers with “blood on their hands.”

Macorn said the climate is a reminder to them of the origins of Pride.

“As we are seeing these coordinated attacks against our freedom of expression, our freedom of speech, and against our broader LGBTQ and specifically transgender communities, it's more important now than ever for us to show our strength as a community, to show that queer people absolutely belong in Montana. And even though there are people in the government who are very openly and actively trying to get rid of us, it is very important that we recognize the larger history,” Macorn said.

“We're going to be ourselves, and we're going to stand up shoulder to shoulder to make sure that everyone has the right to express themselves and to be who they are,” Macorn said.

They've organized a legislative talkback session at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3. (It's free.) Speakers include Chloe Runs Behind of Forward Montana, Gwen Nicholson, a Missoula activist running for city council in Ward 1, Diane Sands, former longtime state legislator, and Keegan Medrano, ACLU Montana’s director of policy and advocacy.

Kick-off and features

Macorn will perform in a drag show, “House of Mysteries,” with a large group of Missoula drag artists on Thursday, June 1, at 8 p.m. You can see a shorts preview at 6:45 p.m.

Regarding the features, the festival will host the in-state premiere of a movie shot here. Director Amanda Kramer’s “Please Baby Please” was filmed in Butte.

Variety called it “an ebullient, campy thrill ride.”

“After witnessing them commit a murder on the streets of 1950s Manhattan, newlywed couple Suze and Arthur become the dangerous obsession of a gang of greasers,” according to the festival website.

The couple is played by Andrea Riseborough (“Never Let Me Go”) and Harry Melling (the traveling performer opposite Liam Neeson in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”) Also keep an eye peeled for Demi Moore.

Macorn said it’s a “neon-infused musical drama about identity and sexuality” that you’d expect to see at a midnight screening. Local actors were involved, including Katie Conrad and other members of Bare Bait Dance company. While the story is set in New York, Macorn said they’ve masked it well, save for a few scenes that will be obvious to Butte residents or regulars.

It screens Friday, June 2, 8 p.m., with a talkback with cast and crew.

Celebrated director Gus Van Sant’s 1991 indie classic, “My Own Private Idaho,” stars River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves. (Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m.)

The features include “Queens and Cowboys,” a documentary about the International Gay Rodeo Association. One member, Travis Gardner of Stevensville, will be on hand for a discussion afterward.

Macorn said it’s an “inspiring, heartbreaking” movie about people with different expressions as they try to “figure out how to exist and to just love themselves on the gay rodeo circuit, which is so fraught with controversy.” (Friday, June 2, 5:15 p.m.)

Shorts

There is a shorts block, too. The oldest is “Algie the Miner,” directed by Alice Guy-Blache.

Macorn said the 1912 silent film centers on a “queer-coded character who has to go off to the American West to quote-unquote, learn to be a man.”

They include “Microbrew Aggressions,” by local queer comedian-filmmaker Lenny Peppers, which Macorn said is a funny short that tackles racism and inequality in a short time frame: Mars Sandoval (Navajo, Salish Pend d’Oreille, Isleta Pueblo) attends a football tailgate and has some interactions with racist tailgaters.

“Honored by the Moon,” by Mona Smith, examines two-spirit people in Native culture and history, with contemporary interviews, according to the film site.

“Ballad of Yuka” is a stop-motion animated short by GJ Pelczar about a transgender gunslinger.

They screen on Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m.