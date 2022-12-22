Monument: A Missoula pop project, delivered with flowers

Jesse Hadden, a songwriter who lives in St. Ignatius, spent the last several years working on music in a different vein than past guitar-based work. Drum machines, synthesizers, house and R&B were the foundations, in addition to Hadden’s voice.

The work was released under the name Monument, on a new EP titled “Fake Flower.” When it came time to release the music last month, Hadden turned to an unconventional venue and recruited an entire team.

“Everyone brought really unique, beautiful parts of themselves to it,” Hadden said.

Played in its entirety, the album is measured but contains big emotions; the show was deliberately bombastic, too. Tricia Opstad gave free rein at Squish, an alternative performance space off Wyoming Street.

Hadden felt insecure about presenting the music alone, so collaborators were brought in. Think flowers, dancers, horns, a light show.

Hadden’s friends Bre Ward and Alyssa Kennamer, acted as design directors and danced on custom platforms. Through a connection, Ward procured three loads of marigolds that they all used, either in crowns on performers’ heads or in rows inside a “flower room” behind the stage.

The room was actually the interior of a U-Haul van that they’d backed up to the garage bay door behind the stage. It was strategically opened partway through the show. It “felt physically how the record sounds to me,” Hadden said, “super-homemade but kind of shiny in nice ways.”

Justin Matousek of Rainbow Gorilla Visuals provided video projections that colored the walls of the venues, even the performers, with lush complementary tones. Also on stage: Back-up singers Kindra McQuillan and Hermina Harold; horn players Tanner Fruit and John Hugate, both from Shakewell. They were all standing on a stage Hadden built for the show.

In “Steps,” over bubbling guitar lines and reverbed ‘80s drum beats, Hadden sings, “I was looking for a part of me/little boy among the aspen trees/no idea what I want to be/I took everything that came to me.”

Hadden has played around town in another project, Worst Feelings, with collaborators like Nate Biehl and Caroline Keys. Many of them now live outside the city, so lining up a show requires a lot of coordination. Hadden lives in St. Ignatius, first running an organic farm and then a switch to carpentry.

Hadden, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, pursued Monument as a solo project.

On the record, they play and sing everything. The tone is electronic pop and R&B: Minimalist drum beats, washes of synth keys and synth horns that leave space for the vocals to form the center rather than overwhelming them.

Worst Feelings was based in more traditional Americana songwriting, with some “ironic distance” to the tropes of masculinity in the genre and the West as a whole. Monument is “way more reflective of where I’m at personally and emotionally and spiritually,” Hadden said.

Hadden said they’ve gone through a profound but gradual shift in their values and concerns, emotionally and artistically. A future album might show their love of house music. Hadden’s listened to a lot of lo-fi home-studio recordings lately. For “Fake Flower,” the tool-kit was pared down: a MIDI keyboard, synths, drum pads and Ableton software, plus some live bass and guitar that further the R&B feeling.

“If you keep things simple, on a compositional level, you can create atmosphere in other ways, which I think is interesting, especially when you're not a technically skilled player, like me,” Hadden said.

While the lyrics are deliberately impressionistic, there are points when real life references are clear. The title, “Fake Flower,” reflects Hadden’s “own kind of little transgender journey — sort of realizing that about myself and then also reflecting on the ways in which you hurt people you like — think of yourself as being like, allied with emotionally and experientially.”

It also alludes to the idea of “never quite pulling off the version of femininity that you want but figuring out a way to have peace with your own version of that,” they said.

It’s “very much about seeing myself in this prison of masculinity, and the ways that that lack of self-awareness allow me to create harm,” they said.

“Hot Season” pops along with a start-stop machine beat, with a R&B testimonials to dedication: “Just remember when it falls apart/I was always there for you/Through the changes and the bitterness, I will always care for you. Others waiting on the elevator/I will take the stairs to you/Nothing breakable inside your body I will not repair for you.”

While Hadden was successful at running a farm, it was a constantly demanding, workaholic life that came at the cost of friendships and personal energy. Music, and a new daily writing routine, are a “less bombastic style of being alive (that) is really appealing to me,” they said.

The music on “Fake Flower” aims for a kind of minimalist clarity, with vocals that aspire to melody and vulnerability.

“The lyrics are at the front,” Hadden said. “There’s no hiding.”

During the show, wearing a crown and matching vest, with no guitar to hide behind, they stepped out into the crowd.