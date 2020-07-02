'Moody' Radius Gallery exhibition explores narratives around being human

“He stands back, and sometimes for hours and days he looks at it, and then he begins to see a narrative arise in the painting,” Simon said. More colors get added, and a scene begins to form.

Both his and Bozeman-based Gabriel Kulka’s work are a bit spine-chilling, because while they both depict human figures, the anatomy is not quite right, with bodies too big for heads and giant hands on skinny, warped arms.

In the center of the exhibition is Kulka’s 600-pound wood sculpture — a legless, alien-like woman with an elongated neck and mobile arms that nearly reach the ground. Her expression feels downtrodden and slightly pained.

Behind her are the rest of Kulka’s mixed media works hung strategically along the wall. The small scenes feature miniature versions of the mysterious long-necked woman made out of various materials and objects in wooden boxes. The skirts of the smaller figures are filled with buckshots, giving them an unexpected heaviness and texture.