'Moody' Radius Gallery exhibition explores narratives around being human

In what has been dubbed the “moody show,” Radius Gallery’s newest exhibition explores the narratives we form around the complexity and depth of being human.
"i carry your heart,” a title based on the E.E. Cummings’ poem, is on display through July 25 and features paintings and mixed media sculptures from three regional artists who use characters within their work to create mysterious personal expressions that tell a story.
“They’re narratives of an interiority, not an exteriority, so it’s not a plot. It’s almost dreamlike,” said Radius owner Lisa Simon. “So it’s very psychological,” because what you see depends on who you are.
In Mel McCuddin’s “The Recidivist,” a distorted, bare-backed human figure sulks toward the back of the painting, maybe into the dark night, his arms handcuffed behind his back. You can’t see his face, but can tell he’s looking to the ground in defeat.
In an equally haunting and eerie McCuddin piece, a man, whose torso is far too wide for the rest of his body, stands in what feels like a dark alley in front of two brightly lit windows. Similarly shaped rectangles appear across the man’s stomach — windows into his soul possibly?
McCuddin, a figurative expressionist, doesn’t sit down with an idea in his head ready to paint. He starts with a layer of warm tones on his canvas and waits for inspiration.
“He stands back, and sometimes for hours and days he looks at it, and then he begins to see a narrative arise in the painting,” Simon said. More colors get added, and a scene begins to form.
Both his and Bozeman-based Gabriel Kulka’s work are a bit spine-chilling, because while they both depict human figures, the anatomy is not quite right, with bodies too big for heads and giant hands on skinny, warped arms.
In the center of the exhibition is Kulka’s 600-pound wood sculpture — a legless, alien-like woman with an elongated neck and mobile arms that nearly reach the ground. Her expression feels downtrodden and slightly pained.
Behind her are the rest of Kulka’s mixed media works hung strategically along the wall. The small scenes feature miniature versions of the mysterious long-necked woman made out of various materials and objects in wooden boxes. The skirts of the smaller figures are filled with buckshots, giving them an unexpected heaviness and texture.
“(Kulka’s) really interested in these objects as objects, not just their appearance, but the feel and the weight of them,” said Radius owner and curator Jason Neal, adding you wouldn’t know what the skirts are made of unless you picked one up. “They seem very delicate, and they are delicate, but they’re deceptive in terms of their substance.”
Simon and Neal, at Kulka’s request, have been making slight adjustments to the tiny figures, bending a hand a different direction one day and moving a foot the next.
Ric Gendron’s use of vibrant, bright colors give his work more of a cheerful feel in comparison to Kulka's and McCuddin’s pieces, but the paintings carry the same personal narrative theme that ties the show together.
Gendron grew up in Spokane in the ‘60s and as a kid was influenced by poster artists out of San Francisco. A member of the Arrow Lakes Band of Confederated Tribes of the Colville, he’s inspired by Native American artists like Fritz Schoulder and T.C. Cannon.
His paintings explode with color, often neon in tone, and are so vibrant they can appear 3D. He starts with a totally black canvas, which he said was inspired by traditional Mexican velvet paintings and gives his work a more dramatic look.
Most of his pieces feature Native American imagery, like beadwork inspired by the women in his family or a striped pattern he uses on several of the characters’ bodies that he picked up during travels to ceremonies in the Southwest.
Gendron is also a musician, so he often paints his characters holding or playing instruments, and the titles are frequently based on names of his favorite songs.
In “A Song for Missing Children,” an owl with blue, purple and green feathers sits perched in a tree, watchfully staring the viewer directly in the eye.
“The owl is known as a messenger, and a lot of times it could be the messenger of death or to be very cautious in your life,” Gendron said, adding the title is based on the Joni Mitchell tune “Songs to Aging Children Come,” but also ties into the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children movement.
“Drunk in a Midnight Choir” features a blue and green-faced guitar player with a striped body and a pointy hat. Behind him cleverly sits a lone bird on a telephone wire, a reference to the Leonard Cohen song that inspired the title.
In “Ringo,” a male figure with massive feet plays the drums, whipping his pony tail through the air. The painting is so lively, you can almost hear the music playing.
Walking through the exhibition, your mind begins to interpret the imagery to figure out what the narratives might be, and your own personal experiences inevitably infiltrate your perception. In that way, the show feels somewhat therapeutic.
With each of the pieces, “you’re kind of dropped into this enigmatic moment, and it feels like these characters are experiencing a situation,” Neal said. “They’re placing these characters in a space, and something is going on, something has happened or is about to happen.”
With everything going on in the world right now, Neal said the show ended up being particularly timely.
“In a strange way, people are having this sort of strange experience, and we’re all having it, but we’re all having it in our personal and individual ways and these paintings all feel personal and individual,” he said. “I love that you can project yourself and your life on art.”
