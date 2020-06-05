More resources for arts and entertainment

North Valley Public Library, Stevensville, northvalleypubliclibrary.org: June 1: "The Bitterroot Monarch Project" virtual event, 6 p.m. From June 8-July 27 get your Kids' and Teens' Summer Maker Kits. Register each week at northvalleylibrary.org for a different science experiment, art/craft project or a maker activity. Pick up the kits on Mondays or Tuesdays between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Kids will be tailored for ages group from 0-18. A library card (or digital-only card) provides access to digital audiobook and ebook collection through MontanaLibrary2Go. Rubber Duck Reading Club and Book Bingo for Kids and Teens, June 8-Aug. 10. Materials will be available for curbside pickup, just call or print materials from the library's website. Mother Goose Swings & Swings Online! Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Story Time Live Online! every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Library hours during phase one have been modified to the following: Monday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday closed. Materials available by curbside pickup. Call to request materials or place holds online. Patrons may not come into the building to browse the collection. Wear a mask to curbside pickup or stand back 6 feet from the door. Thirty-minute computer sessions are available by appointment only if you have a mask.