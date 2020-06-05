More resources for arts and entertainment

Who's open and who's doing what? Artists, musicians, and related organizations, businesses and nonprofits have all been adapting their offerings during the coronavirus. Some are offering online and pick-up options, and others are reopening under the new rules in place by county health departments. Here's a guide to some options. To be included, email entertainer@missoulian.com by Tuesday afternoon.
Missoula
The Big Sky Drive musical duo presents a live concert on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. Go to the Big Sky Drive page on Facebook.
Bob Wire's Stay-at-Home Special: The Missoula songwriter and humorist has recorded video specials with songs and stories that you can view on his "ednor59" YouTube channel.
The Book Exchange, booksmontana.com, 406-728-6342: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Currently not accepting book returns.
Ear Candy Music, 542-5029, earcandymusic.biz: Open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Mask or face covering required. Bandanna can be provided. Sanitizer or glove use required upon entering. Both can be provided. Maximum capacity is six people. Online ordering and delivery for vinyl, CDs and tapes.
Fact & Fiction Bookstore, 721-2881, factandfictionbooks.com: Store open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with limited number of customers allowed at one time. Online and phone orders available for mail and curbside pickup.
Humanities Montana, humanitiesmontana.org: Offering at-home DIY humanities activities and "happy hour" talks online.
The Missoula Farmers’ Market open for its 48th season at its North Higgins location by the Red XXXX’s. The Market will run its normal hours from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. under the new pandemic parameters selling spring plant and veggie starts and produce. Prior to the opening, customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site where they can order a number of additional products for pick up on May 30. To pre-order, visit missoulafarmersmarket.com. For further information contact the market manager by email at meredithprintz@misoulafarmersmarket.com, call 274-3042 or find the Market on Facebook and Instagram.
Missoula Public Library, 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Literary and educational resources available at missoulapubliclibrary.org/resources/databases-a-z. Resource include Mango Languages, Kids Info Bits, Novelist Plus and Novelist K-8 plus much more.
• eBooks and audio books available at missoulapubliclibrary.org/download-books-movies-music-and-magazines.
• Watercolor painting class continues with an online platform each week. https://tinyurl.com/mplwatercolor.
Montana Area Music Association, mama4mt.org: The musicians group is featuring artists on its social media channels on Fridays and plans on compiling live streams for its newsletter.
Painting with a Twist, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula. Classes have resumed. Friday, June 5: "The Child," 7 p.m. $39. Ages 18 and over.
Rockin’ Rudy’s, rockinrudys.com: Now open. Pick-up and mail orders still available.
The Roxy Theater, theroxytheater.org: The community cinema is now renting its theaters for private "movie parties" for groups of up to 30. Go to theroxytheater.org for fee information and health rules. The theater is also partnering to screen movies at Ogren-Allegiance Park on Thursdays, tentatively planned to start on June 11. Also go their website to view new independent films through "Roxy and Chill," and your rental fee goes to support the nonprofit.
Sean Howard Burress hosts live virtual concerts every Monday at 8 p.m. Go to the Sean Burress channel on YouTube
Shakespeare & Co., 549-9010, shakespeareandco.com: Now open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Online ordering and delivery still available.
Spark! Creativity at Home, sparkartlearning.org: Arts educational online resources and activities designed for any families to enjoy doing at home with minimal supplies.
String Orchestra of the Rockies, sormt.org/ArmchairConcerts: The "Armchair Concerts" series features selected recordings from past SOR concerts.
Southgate Mall: Now open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.
Travis Yost and Tom Catmull host live concerts every Monday at 7 p.m. Go to facebook.com/TravisYostMusic.
Bitterroot
Art City, 407 Main St., Hamilton: Open Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and by appointment.
Art Focus, 215 Main St., Hamilton: Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Artisans on Second, 175 S. Second St., Hamilton: Open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670. The Bitterroot Public Library has begun its reopening process with Curbside Holds Pickups available now and the the library will offer limited patron access.
Online events planned for the month include weekly virtual Story Time. Find the link on the library’s website, on Facebook or contact the library for more information.
A Story Walk for children is now up in Claudia Driscoll Park for parents, children and families. Story Walk involves a book on signs posted on a walking path that that each family enjoys together taking turns so only one family participates at a time. The Story Walk is available during open park hours.
• Temporary operating hours are Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Only 10 people, including staff, will be allowed in the library at one time (per Montana governor's guidelines).
• All visitors (including children) are required to have an accepted face covering, such as a scarf, bandanna or mask while in the library.
• The library will continue to provide curbside holds pickup services to those unable or unwilling to enter the library.
• Visits will be limited to less than 30 minutes per day per visitor to use a computer, browse items and checkout only. There will be no seating available except at a computer.
• Visitors are strongly encouraged to bring their library card with them into the library in order to use the self-checkout station
• No more than two computers will be available to the public initially (due to distancing requirements). Patrons are strongly encouraged to be able to navigate the computer themselves. Staff may be available to assist but at a safe distance.
• All visits and computer use will be first come, first served.
• Items returned to the library will be quarantined for 72 hours but will not accrue late fees.
• All items must be returned to the book drops only.
Chapter One Book Store, Hamilton, chapter1bookstore.com, 363-5220: Now open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Limit on used book trade-ins while we make room and time to clean properly. Curbside delivery and online orders still available.
Montana Bliss Artworks, 101 S. Seventh St., Hamilton: Open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
North Valley Public Library, Stevensville, northvalleypubliclibrary.org: June 1: "The Bitterroot Monarch Project" virtual event, 6 p.m. From June 8-July 27 get your Kids' and Teens' Summer Maker Kits. Register each week at northvalleylibrary.org for a different science experiment, art/craft project or a maker activity. Pick up the kits on Mondays or Tuesdays between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Kids will be tailored for ages group from 0-18. A library card (or digital-only card) provides access to digital audiobook and ebook collection through MontanaLibrary2Go. Rubber Duck Reading Club and Book Bingo for Kids and Teens, June 8-Aug. 10. Materials will be available for curbside pickup, just call or print materials from the library's website. Mother Goose Swings & Swings Online! Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Story Time Live Online! every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Library hours during phase one have been modified to the following: Monday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday closed. Materials available by curbside pickup. Call to request materials or place holds online. Patrons may not come into the building to browse the collection. Wear a mask to curbside pickup or stand back 6 feet from the door. Thirty-minute computer sessions are available by appointment only if you have a mask.
Kalispell
Hockday Museum of Art, Kalispell, hockadaymuseum.org: The museum and gift shop will reopen on Saturday, May 16, with limited capacity and enhanced sanitization requirements.
ImagineIF Libraries, imagineiflibraries.org. ImagineIF Libraries will open their doors starting May 19, offering new open hours. Kalispell: Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 10-11 a.m. for vulnerable populations. Bigfork: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 10-11 for vulnerable populations. Columbia Falls: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 10-11 a.m. for vulnerable populations
Enhanced safety measures are in place to protect the welfare of staff and customers; including social distancing signage and floor markings, quarantining books and other materials, and frequently sanitizing high touch surfaces.
Furniture and toys have been removed from the children’s department and computers are unavailable for now. Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask, to swiftly find their materials and proceed to check out. There are special hours designated for vulnerable populations to access the library.
Book returns will also reopen with specific hours for drops, and curbside pickup will continue. The library's virtual branch will remain open. Unique virtual programs on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, such as Virtual Trivia Night, Early Literacy Classes and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities will continue.
Librarians are always available by phone or email: Mon-Fri, 10-6. To get in touch with a librarian, email asklib@imagineiflibraries.org or call 406-758-5820. Customers are also encouraged to monitor ImagineIF’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.
