IF YOU GO

Melissa Bangs' "MOMedy," featuring seven mothers telling "tragicomic" true stories, is set for Sunday, May 12, at the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6. Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 at the door. Go to tinyurl.com/momedy. There's a cash bar.