Mudslide Charley: Still bluesy after all these years

Nearly 20 years hasn’t sanded the grit from Mudslide Charley’s version of the blues. They’ve honed their own particularly wide definition of the genre, but have stayed tight to guitarist-vocalist Marco Littig’s love of Muddy Waters and country blues.

The group has long been in the regular rotation at the Union Club, where single bands have to hold down the stage all evening, keeping people in the mood for drinks and dancing.

“We’re a band that plays four hours at the Union Club,” Littig said, “and on any given night, we do 42 songs right? Forty-two to 45 songs. We do five covers in those 45 songs. So we’re playing Mudslide Charley material essentially all night long.”

Phil Hamilton, who contributes genre-signature elements like saxophone solos and harmonica, said it's a song-oriented band, and not what some people might think of when blues comes to mind. (Often, a 12-bar guitar hero with a backing group.) In contrast, he feels they have both a reverence and irreverence for the form.

Not everything they write can fit smoothly in the particular environment of the Union. While their newest record, “Clearwater Junction,” will satisfy fans with numbers like “Long Death Ride” and “Other Shoe,” they made room for stories that aren’t dance numbers. He wrote “Juniper Girl” as a tribute to his wife, Christine. “Don’t Look Back” tells the story of a veteran, starting with an “Amazing Grace” like melody and ending with a New Orleans homage.

“There’s songs on there that are definitely not dance songs,” he said.

Eighteen years ago, Littig was a member of Cash for Junkers, another act that’s had a rare longevity in Missoula. While he loves Western swing, he was keener on the blues and started Mudslide to focus on it exclusively. Drummer Roger Moquin came on 16 years ago, and Phil Hamilton, their saxophonist and harmonica player, a year after that.

Bassist Paul Kelley joined up two years ago, although he didn’t join up fresh — he and Hamilton have played together since the 1970s. A previously unfilled instrumental role, keyboards, got filled when Russ Parsons came on board.

The group is multi-generational, too, with a 45-year gap between their oldest and youngest members. A little under two years ago, they brought on a new co-lead singer, Liza Ginnings. She’s performed around town in varied contexts: on stage with Missoula Community Theatre singing; on stage DJing with the Dead Hipster crew.

The new album follows “Words & Bones” from 2018. Their last two records have reached listeners far outside of Montana. Blues Matters, a magazine dedicated to the genre, ended a review by saying “please don’t ever change.” That record also hit No. 5 of the “Living Blues” radio chart, published by the magazine of the same name.

Littig says that they have changed, a bit. “Clearwater Junction,” covers a wide range of styles under the banner of “blues.” A tune called “Lil’ Miss Molasses” looks back to his Western swing days, with bubbly vocal arrangements.

Throughout, they invited some close collaborators to sing back-up. Lee Rizzo was a lead singer for around three years. (She recently released a solo album, “Moon Light Moon.”) Christine Littig was one of their original back-up singers. Their daughter, Georgia Littig, sings on “Reactionary Man.”

“Juniper Girl” is a tribute to Littig’s wife, Christine. The two owned and ran Bernice’s Bakery for years. “It’s also a love song from a perspective of being 25 years in, so there’s maturity to those words, and there’s experience to that.” It’s also a lighter tune, sonically. Ginnings came up with the background vocal arrangements.

Hamilton converted his basement into a recording studio, which allowed them a freer hand than renting space in a studio. They brought in Richard McIntosh to record it.

The closing track is another Hamilton tune, in which after several attempts he talked the band into trying their hand at reggae.

During COVID, the group did a remotely recorded project, and a streamed gig from the ZACC Show Room. They were writing a lot, and came up with a total of 19. They whittled them down for 11 for “Clearwater Junction.”

Littig said within the songs, there’s a “linkage of hopefulness,” despite the pain and sadness and reflection. Ultimately, “we’re a pretty upbeat band and have a hopeful perspective on the world.”

And for him, the blues is still Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, Johnny Shines. He said for instance, that “Smokestack Lightnin” by Howlin' Wolf translates his life story, all that “he survived and endured.”

“I think that’s the ultimate test in any songwriting: Are you speaking to truth?" he said. "The truth has a resonating quality. Is this going to speak to anybody other than myself?”