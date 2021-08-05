Mural brings sustainable and Indigenous imagery to transfer station

For this piece, she felt the application proposal requirements were too demanding of artists working on spec, so she submitted a drawing of an ominous chicken snake with a written statement about her concerns. The critique earned her an interview, and she later developed the finished design.

While the piece is much larger scale than some of her gallery work, it still bears all the delicate lines representing the animals’ fur, a repetitive and calming thing to paint (or look at) that she enjoyed in the midst of a sometimes anxious project.

“When they did end up giving me the job, I felt all this pressure that it had to be like a very good mural since they were accommodating to me,” she said.

It’s not her first mural in downtown, either. Last fall, she painted one as part of the Zootown Arts Community Center’s “Feeling Welcome” BIPOC project in the alley off of Ryman Street.

It included myriad silhouettes of hands, drawn from community members’ submissions, and along with them a red hand print, the symbol of the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples’ movement.