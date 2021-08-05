Mural brings sustainable and Indigenous imagery to transfer station

A mural wrapped around the pillars of the Downtown Transfer Center in Missoula will remind anyone passing through on the Mountain Line buses of the state’s wildlife and the need for sustainability.
All of the creatures that Missoula artist Stella Nall painted are native to Montana — badgers, bears, bighorn sheep, bison, moose, mountain goats and mountain lions.
They’re a symbol of why lowering emissions, through efforts like the electric buses, are important, since “we share space with them, we need to be accountable and take steps toward living more sustainably on their behalf,” Nall said.
The full title of her piece is “Climate Conscious Creatures Wheel Toward a Sustainable Future,” completed last month and with an official unveiling this Friday. (See info box.) The project itself was a joint effort between Mountain Line and the City of Missoula Public Art Committee.
Often, in her drawings, Nall’s animals will have “windows” in their abdomens, sometimes containing objects. In this case, they’re glass, not unlike what you see on a Mountain Line vehicle, in part an homage to a “catbus” character in Japanese animation icon Hayao Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Totoro.”
Another goal she had in mind was representing Indigenous people through her imagery. Nall is Crow, although she doesn’t meet the tribe’s requirements to enroll, a subject she’s addressed in her art before. In the mural, her animals’ legs don’t end in feet, but medicine wheels.
Their meanings can vary. In this case they’re symbolic of “moving toward change and healing, and the different colors can represent the four seasons and also refer to directions,” she said. She talked with members of her tribe about including medicine wheels in a public piece before proceeding with the design.
Regarding that sense of direction, the animals wrap around the entirety of the pillars, as though they’re climbing higher in a deliberately bright blue sky, up and away from the mountain ranges at the bottom of the pillars.
The painting process itself wasn’t always easy. She started in May, then painted through high temperatures and sometimes negative unsolicited feedback from passersby. Oddly enough, she broke her arm while she was taking sustainable transportation — her bike — to work on the piece. (After that, Mountain Line provided her with a scissor lift so she didn’t have to use a ladder.)
During the pandemic, Nall, 23, decided to try pursuing her art full-time. Before COVID, she worked at Clyde Coffee, which ended up closing and renovating a new, nearly finished location. In the interim, she worked on personal projects, such as an upcoming show at the Lewistown Art Center, plus graphic design work, and a piece for an upcoming Open AIR artist residency auction show.
For this piece, she felt the application proposal requirements were too demanding of artists working on spec, so she submitted a drawing of an ominous chicken snake with a written statement about her concerns. The critique earned her an interview, and she later developed the finished design.
While the piece is much larger scale than some of her gallery work, it still bears all the delicate lines representing the animals’ fur, a repetitive and calming thing to paint (or look at) that she enjoyed in the midst of a sometimes anxious project.
“When they did end up giving me the job, I felt all this pressure that it had to be like a very good mural since they were accommodating to me,” she said.
It’s not her first mural in downtown, either. Last fall, she painted one as part of the Zootown Arts Community Center’s “Feeling Welcome” BIPOC project in the alley off of Ryman Street.
It included myriad silhouettes of hands, drawn from community members’ submissions, and along with them a red hand print, the symbol of the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples’ movement.
People wanted her to include one on this piece as well, but after much thought she didn’t include it. After a lot of internal and external discussions, she decided she wanted a public, cultural representation that doesn’t allude to violence or trigger anxiety for Indigenous people, particularly as it’s a transport hub and people are leaving on journeys there.