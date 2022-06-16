Music org kicks off another summer of local concerts, programs

Music is back at the Roxy Theater’s outdoor space this summer with the “Sound Garden” series through the Montana Area Music Association.

Those will run once a month, starting with Bob Wire and his son, Hudson James, on Saturday, June 18. You can show up starting at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. Cover is $10.

Wire has performed around Montana for decades, with a catalog of country, rock and honky-tonk tunes and covers. James, given name Therriault, has performed in local theatrical productions and for the past several years branched out into solo musical endeavors as well.

It’s one of the nonprofit MAMA’s events this season, along with songwriters circles and the Miles of Music shindig along the Milwaukee Trail in September.

The group is holding open mics at the Zootown Arts Community Center, and also a songwriters circle at the Apex Bistro on Russell Street on June 24.

It’s a “magical rooftop,” said MAMA’s president, Maria Zepeda. A songwriter herself, she said that the ZACC open mics saw a “large demand for artists wanting to play at events,” and more than they have capacity to book. In that spirit, they’ve set up different types of events. Open mics are designed for folks who want to sign up and play a few songs. Depending on stage presence and experience, they might fit into the Miles of Music, where performers are set up along the river trail for unamplified sets.

The songwriter circles are designed for folks who can play five to six songs, one at a time, with a group of other performers. The Sound Garden usually features one or two artists who are ready for a featured spot and will promote and “advocate for themselves getting people in the door,” she said.

Clearwater Credit Union sponsors those concerts, so MAMA is able to offer a guarantee to the performers. That will go a ways toward them “sustaining” their mission and the types of events they're providing, all of which are in donated spaces.

Anyone of any genre is welcome to apply, she said, “as long as it’s not directly hurting yourself or anybody on stage,” they should head to mama4mt.org.

A new feature is “Speed Networking” at Clyde Coffee, where musicians and industry folks can network in a time-efficient manner. It’s July 12 from 5-6 p.m.

