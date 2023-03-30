Who would you put in the Montana Music Hall of Fame?

One doesn’t exist, so the Montana Area Music Association decided to create one. The nonprofit, which aims to provide opportunities and resources for musicians, is inducting its first group of members this Friday at its inaugural fundraiser and gala, "Evening in Missoula," at the ZACC Show Room.

Anthony Brown, a co-founder, said they’ve all heard so many “stories about so many legends and icons, this would be a great way to honor and recognize the life’s work of people in the Montana music community.”

Members of its board picked the first slate of inductees based on these criteria:

A demonstrable positive impact on music in Montana.

They had to have made those efforts for at least 20 years.

Constructively shaped Montana music through their dedication, skill, innovation and influence.

They had to have been born in or lived in Montana.

The first class is:

Jeff Ament, Big Sandy native and bassist in Pearl Jam.

Tom Bensen, the retired longtime director of Arts Missoula.

Jack Gladstone, the Blackfeet troubadour.

Michael Marsolek, program director of Montana Public Radio and a member of the Drum Brothers music ensemble.

Reggie Watts, the unclassifiable musician-producer-comedian who grew up in Great Falls.

MJ Williams, a jazz trombonist and composer.

Rob Quist, singer and songwriter in Mission Mountain Wood Band and other groups and solo.

Beth Youngblood, a violinist, composer and educator.

You’ll note that being a musician is not on the list. In future years, they’ll consider giving the award posthumously.

There also is a special award in honor of Mike Avery, a longtime Missoula musician who died in 2020. Avery played guitar in a band called Shadowfax, later changed to Tuneswith, that played outside of Montana. Here in Missoula, he ran open mics and local showcases at different venues over the years.

Brown said it’s “in recognition of Michael’s passion for creating opportunities for performers to be heard, for an exemplary model of selflessness and humanity, and being present for Montana musicians and the community,” Brown said.

That award will go to Marsolek. The Avery Award goes into the hall of fame, but is slightly different since it’s intended to honor living persons.

***

The Montana Area Music Association was formed in 2019, originally focused solely on Missoula. Last summer, it became a standalone 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Brown said they’ve revised their mission statement, which includes providing educational, collaborative and performance opportunities for musicians of all abilities, encouraging fair pay, and more.

On Friday, the first half will be dedicated to the Hall-of-Famers. In the second half, they’ll give out the Avery Award with a dedication to him by the group’s executive director, Maria Zepeda.

Songwriters Circle MT, one of the group’s original projects, will perform with its original members: Brown with pianist Milan House; Rebecca Kelley; Jordan Smith; and Meggie McDonald.

Quist and Gladstone will perform, as will Youngblood and her Ozel Trio. Naomi Siegel, an advisory board member and trombonist/composer, will play, along with Arwen Baxter, Alana Dameron and Chris Hyslop, and more.

Tickets for the Friday event are $50 general or $25 for students. Brown suspected they might sell out in advance, so check on zootownarts.org for more information.