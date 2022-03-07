Navajo printmaker visits UM to make bird and pattern-laden art

Birds in flight or at rest atop “patterns within patterns” have been taking shape in the printmaking studio at the University of Montana.

Marwin Begaye, an award-winning artist, and the team at the Matrix Press, a printmaking shop housed in the School of Visual Arts and Media, spent last week producing a suite of new work.

“A lot of the patterns you see have a cultural reference for me,” he said. He’s Navajo (Diné) from New Mexico, and “my biggest influence is my grandmother, who was a textile weaver."

They can also be a test for himself. "Each one of the backgrounds, I've given myself a challenge? How do you make things happen this way?" he said. Or, "How small of a line can go to and still retain the information, right?"

The birds, their cultural stories and those design elements all go through a process of “mixing and matching.”

More online To see past collaborations and the suites of prints they’ve made, go to matrixpress.org.

An associate professor of painting and printmaking at the University of Oklahoma’s School of Visual Arts, Begaye spent a week on the invitation of Matrix and the Missoula Art Museum. He works with students and the Matrix staff, who help make the ideas into reality.

Matrix director and UM art professor Jim Bailey said he’s followed and admired Begaye’s work for years, and he was a great guest because he works in both screenprinting and reliefs, which UM has classes for right now.

He loves Begaye’s concepts, and how he’s “reflecting back on his Native heritage and giving it a contemporary twist," he said.

The scale of his woodcuts is impressive, too, and he’s developed “a real master” technique, he said, citing the sense of form, the modeling of objects and lighting, and the play between the rendering of the birds and the flattened backgrounds.

With the newer work, he’s “got a really strong color sensibility that’s unusual and really dynamic.”

The birds

Begaye brought with him transparencies and raw materials for prints of hummingbirds, magpies and ravens. Other sheets bear designs he’s created with inspiration from many sources. There are Navajo rugs and weaving. He’ll go to powwows with a sketchbook and draw things he sees on regalia and textiles, and bring back at his studio. He and the team can arrange them in various combinations for screenprints.

He also brought along examples of his award-winning woodcuts. He earned the “Best of Classification” title in painting, drawings, graphics and photography in the competitive environment of the Sante Fe Indian Market in 2019.

Each bird and its accompanying patterns have stories and references that he’s mapped out. In the case of the hummingbird screenprints he made last week, the bird hovers in mid-flight over several layers of diamonds, stars and more.

Begaye decided to make a hummingbird while he’s here, since this is the farthest north he’s traveled. The diminutive bird plays an important part in a Navajo creation story — deities were praying in the four directions, each of whom became a bird. When facing North, a hummingbird came down that way and flew through the Northern lights, gaining its color, he said.

The diamond and star shapes in its sky are an abstracted form of Navajo designs for the Milky Way, he said. The light blue is a nod to the rippling water and general precipitation during his visit.

He produced the rigid patterns with the help of software and a laser cutter. They’re printed with a rainbow gradient, moving from yellow to peach to teal and then a deeper blue that felt wildly colorful against the inversion outside the studio windows.

One of his large woodblock prints, measuring 36 by 24 inches, was made in honor of his grandfather and uncle, who were code talkers during World War II.

The bird he chose for them, the American kestrel, is “small but they’re fierce and very territorial,” he said.

The dense patterns in his backgrounds are built out of hundreds of short, tight marks, sometimes with the goal of making a shimmering effect like light on water or 1960s Op Art.

While they appear to be daunting to complete, he said that on a summer day he can finish one in six hours.

Each entry in the years-long series has its own set of meanings. In the case of the kestrel's backdrop, his foundation stones are textiles.

“I’m taking small elements of the Navajo rug,” he said, and then enlarging them. They’re Monster Slayer, a short-tempered warrior, and Born-for-Water, a warrior who’s more prayerful and thoughtful. You also see their weapon, the lightning bolt, in the form of an arrow design.

Like a lot of his work, he included the four-pointed star. “The stars are everything for us. They tell us what season it is, when it’s time to plant, when it’s time to start traveling,” he said. To balance out the “male energy” in the piece, the diamond shape also alludes to the idea of “Mother Earth.”

Many of the birds are complemented by a halo. After looking at religious art, including Russian icons, and he thought about “how they depict their saints, and kind of bringing that information into my world. I’m putting halos behind them, to equate them,” he said.

The collaboration

Starting in 2016, with the aid of successive grants from the Warhol Foundation, the press and the MAM began inviting Indigenous printmakers from around the U.S. to come to campus and make work with the staff and students. It’s also funded through the Jim and James Dew Visiting Artist Fund.

The art has been exhibited in the Missoula Art Museum, whether in solo exhibitions or group shows. The prints are generally split 50-50 between Matrix and the artist. The students who participated also get a print and the press donates some to the MAM.

Brandon Reintjes, MAM’s senior curator, said that its Contemporary American Indian Art Collection is the “most sought-after part of the collection and the one for which we receive the most loan requests.”

In the fall, Neal Ambrose-Smith, a department chair at the Institute of American Indian Arts, came to Missoula in tandem with an exhibition, “č̓ č̓en̓ u kʷes xʷúyi (Where Are You Going?)”, that was on view at the MAM. He created enough work while he was at Matrix that a version of that show will be exhibited at Salish Kootenai College.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.