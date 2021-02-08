NEA funds writers in reservation schools, touring veterans play

“She’ll tell coyote stories and speak to the kids in Salish, and then they make up their own creation stories in poetry and do ledger art drawings,” she said.

“How wonderful it has been for our teachers to work on the reservation and the teachers on the reservation have been such great partners, but also our writers have been so instrumental in getting this program to work,” she said. She listed some of their well-known teachers like Nick Littman, Caroline Keys, Emily Freeman, and new member Chris La Tray.

***

The Montana Rep had originally scheduled “ReEntry” for 2021 but it's been postponed due to COVID-19 with optimistic hopes that audiences will be ready to return to theaters by next year.

This is the first NEA grant that the Rep has received, and artistic director Michael Legg hopes they’re accepted again “because of our new mission to focus on stories about Montana and the people who live here — we’re just a natural fit.”

When Legg was hired in 2018, the Rep reconfigured its template from a national tour to that Montana-centric program.