New art book surveys life and career of Beth Lo

Some of imagery that makes Lo’s work identifiable across a room came to her after the birth of her son, Tai. Thoughts about parenthood, raising children, the innocence of that age, eventually commingled with Chinese social realist posters depicting model youths. (Some of her lettering is rooted in trips to China and the graffiti style she saw there.)

Agihly summarizes the particular charm and appeal of the approach:

“Lo’s pieces are simple, colorful, and bright, thereby enveloping us into the safety and simplicity of childhood. Her work veers towards simplicity with reductive forms, simple color palettes, and common imagery. … The intentional vagueness allows the piece to present the universal qualities of humankind,” she writes.

The section on “Water” includes images of an installation, “Breathe,” made for a 2013 Gyeoneggi International Ceramics Biennale in South Korea, where her more allegory-like sculptural figures with papier-mâché seeming texture were used.

The career survey extends into the present, with timely pieces from 2016 onward.