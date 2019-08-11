Missoula, the state's unofficial arts capital, often serves up more fun and creative options than time you can spare.
To help you make the best of your leisure hours, the Missoulian is switching up the way we present our arts coverage in print and online.
Our Friday arts section, the Entertainer, is moving into a tabloid format, and we're presenting our articles on a new website, Missoula.com.
The new, reader-friendly print edition will be inserted in the Friday paper for subscribers or those picking up a copy around town. We'll also be distributing free issues to the University of Montana and locations around downtown and across the city at hotels, coffeeshops, breweries, and more.
Inside, you'll find the coverage we've always provided: articles about live music, from touring bands to local acts and classical groups; theater, from MCT to UM and independent troupes; the dance community; visual artists, from painters to sculptors or ceramicists; and the many writers around town. You'll also see our arts calendar and listings for movies and music.
Earlier this year, the Missoulian also revamped a website, Missoula.com, with a focus on arts and entertainment coverage. You can find our Entertainer articles on Missoula.com and via the Missoula.com Facebook page.
The first issue hits stands on Friday, Aug. 16. Take a look and let us know what you think at cory.walsh@missoulian.com. You can also submit story ideas to that address. To get your event listed, go to Missoula.com/events.