New Indigenous poetry prize named in honor of James Welch

The inaugural judge is Sherwin Bitsui, a Dine (Navajo) poet whose collection “Floodsong” won the American Book Award and the PEN Open Book Award. “To have a writer that powerful and potent be the judge for our inaugural contest seems really meaningful,” Kuipers said.

The winners will be announced in the summer issue of Poetry Northwest. As part of the award, the poets and Bitsui will have readings in Seattle through collaborative organizations Seattle Arts & Lectures and the Hugo House, and in Missoula at the Beargrass Writing Retreat.

Not only are they “esteemed venues,” she said, but the readings allow the winners the opportunity to present their work alongside an established poet.

“If you get to give a reading with that judge, you get to have the beginnings of an authentic relationship with someone who could potentially mentor you for years to come,” she said.

The prize was funded through a Kickstarter campaign. It exceeded its $10,000 goal and ended at nearly $11,600. That funded the prize for the first five years, with the excess going to In-Na-Po.

With the purses covered for that length of time, it will allow them to look toward establishing an endowment to keep it going in perpetuity.

Bearing witness