New Indigenous poetry prize named in honor of James Welch

Submissions are open for a new annual Indigenous poetry prize named in honor of one of Montana's most admired writers.
The inaugural James Welch Prize will be awarded to two Indigenous poets. Each will receive a $1,000 purse and travel for readings in Missoula and Seattle.
The prize was started by Poetry Northwest, a literary magazine based in Portland, Oregon, that published Welch's writing early in his career.
Editor Keetje Kuipers said it’s an “ethical and sustainable” new prize to recognize Native writers because “the Indigenous community in the Northwest is … integral to the past and present and future of this part of the world.”
They chose to name it in honor of Welch because he’s been an “important writer to so many people,” and “honoring him seems not just like the right thing to do, but the logical thing to do.”
Welch, who died in 2003 at age 62, was recognized for his poetry (“Riding the Earthboy 40”) and novels (five, including classics like “Fools Crow,” “Winter in the Blood”).
Born to Blackfeet and Gros Ventre parents in Browning, Welch grew up on the Fort Belknap Reservation. He studied writing under Richard Hugo at the University of Montana and went on to recognition in the U.S. and beyond for his poetic writing and depiction of Indigenous life.
His wife, Lois Welch, an emeritus professor of English at the University of Montana, said Poetry Northwest is the most venerable literary magazine in the region, and the prize is “wonderful and necessary.” To many Indigenous writers she’s met, Welch is “the north star of their poetic firmament.”
The submission deadline is March 15. It’s open to writers at any stage of their career who are “demonstrated (enrolled or community-recognized) members of their tribal nation,” per the guidelines.
Kuipers said, “it’s really important to potential submitters to the prize know that we are not gatekeeping in terms of Indigenous identity.”
It’s free to submit, which isn’t always the case. Kuipers said poetry prizes typically charge a fee. “If you’re going to truly honor and continue to make space for Indigenous voices then you can’t do that by charging those voices money to be a part,” she said.
Senior editor Jennifer Elise Foerster, of the Mvskoke (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma, guided the new project and provided a connection to another partner, In-Na-Po, or Indigenous Nations’ Poets, a national organization founded last year. Members of its board will screen the prize entries. “That’s integral to the ethics of this prize,” she said, “that the people judging this contest are the same community of people who are writing.”
The inaugural judge is Sherwin Bitsui, a Dine (Navajo) poet whose collection “Floodsong” won the American Book Award and the PEN Open Book Award. “To have a writer that powerful and potent be the judge for our inaugural contest seems really meaningful,” Kuipers said.
The winners will be announced in the summer issue of Poetry Northwest. As part of the award, the poets and Bitsui will have readings in Seattle through collaborative organizations Seattle Arts & Lectures and the Hugo House, and in Missoula at the Beargrass Writing Retreat.
Not only are they “esteemed venues,” she said, but the readings allow the winners the opportunity to present their work alongside an established poet.
“If you get to give a reading with that judge, you get to have the beginnings of an authentic relationship with someone who could potentially mentor you for years to come,” she said.
The prize was funded through a Kickstarter campaign. It exceeded its $10,000 goal and ended at nearly $11,600. That funded the prize for the first five years, with the excess going to In-Na-Po.
With the purses covered for that length of time, it will allow them to look toward establishing an endowment to keep it going in perpetuity.
Bearing witness
Kuipers, who lives on Bainbridge Island, Washington, is a visiting writer at the University of Montana through 2020. She has lived in Missoula before (she has family here), and Welch has been an important writer to her.
The poetry prize itself has several roots — local and national events occurring as she moved into the editor’s post and began thinking about changes, including the production of an annual anti-racism report that examines its own operations and efforts.
In her immediate area, in 2019, a 39-year-old man, Stonechild Chiefstick, whose family is Chippewa Cree from the Rocky Boy Reservation, was shot and killed by police in a waterfront park in Poulsbo, Washington. By the next summer, the Black Lives Matter protests were happening around the country.
At a previous magazine she edited, Southern Humanities, based in Alabama, they created a prize honoring Jake Adam York, who’d paid tribute to figures from the civil rights movement.
Kuipers said national literary magazines like these should explore important issues in their own region but think more broadly. That’s part of the reason the Welch Prize is open to Indigenous writers from the U.S. or territories.
“It’s important for us to bear witness to that, and to do that by reaching outwards into our national writing community and saying, ‘What do you bear witness to and how do you bear witness?’ ” she said.