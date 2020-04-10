New Missoula Children's Theatre program offers DIY musicals from home

The materials and guidance are meant to allow families of any size to participate using the things you’d already find in your own home.

“It’s really a make-your-own adventure situation and we want it to be adaptable,” Gilbert said. “That’s kind of the beauty of this, that they’re really able to do it in many different ways. Of course, they probably don’t have the Missoula Children’s Theatre set that we have, but we’re trying to sort of spark creativity."

The project kicked off on March 23 and saw 290 people sign up to participate in its first week. So far they've presented "Robin Hood," "The Jungle Book" and "Johnny Appleseed."

“In spite of everything that’s going on, it’s cool that we have the ability to do this and that we have an audience that is very responsive to it,” Gilbert said.

Mary Browne, a high school senior in Spokane, signed her family up as soon as she saw the post about the program launch on MCT’s social media pages.

“MCT has been coming to my grade school once a year since I was really young and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Browne said, adding the very first show she did with MCT’s touring program was Robin Hood. “It was a once-a-year thing that got me involved in the arts and helped me discover my passion for it.”