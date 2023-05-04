When space to show art in Missoula is competitive, and rentals to make a gallery are expensive, some unexpected collaborations can happen.

That’s the case with Lovechild Gallery, a new cooperative effort opening this Friday. The venture is a collaboration between a holistic health practice and the graduate students at the University of Montana’s School of Visual and Media Arts.

If you go Lovechild Gallery’s grand opening is First Friday, May 5, from 6 p.m. until “11-ish.” The gallery is located in the basement of the Folk clinic building, 422 W. Spruce St. The entrance is located around the back east corner of the building. Its first show features work by all 12 graduate students: Sasha Barrett, Lily Luna Bennett, Megan Foster, Drake Gerber, Eric Jensen, Lily Kipp, Lexie Loader, Crystal McCallie, Emily Mulvaney, Joe Taylor, Shannon Webb and Dagny Walton. You can follow the gallery on Instagram at @lovechildgallery.

The students had been talking about the idea, but the cost of rental spaces around town was a major barrier.

“Once we got a location, we knew that we had enough momentum to get it up and running," said Emily Mulvaney, a second-year student focusing on sculpture. "We just had to find the spot.”

To Charlotte Creekmore, a holistic family nurse practitioner, hosting a gallery in the basement of her clinic’s building “sounded awesome.”

“Whatever we can do to support the arts,” she said.

Lily Kipp, a second-year student focused on painting, said they’re after a particular niche in a busy art town. While there are museums and commercial galleries, they’d like to carve out a spot of their own.

“Having a space that is more focused on either up-and-coming artists or collaborative work or experimental work,” she said. “Just art that you, you know, that you would get in your graduate program where we're doing kooky stuff over on campus.”

***

Creekmore’s clinic, Folk, is based in a building her family owns on West Spruce Street. The two-story renovated house has room for other renters, including a massage therapist, a psychologist, a counselor and two live-in tenants, on a handshake, open-communication system that’s lent itself to a creative atmosphere. Holistic practice, too, is a creative one, working outside of the traditional system.

She’s also rented to artists in the past, shown work by artist friends, and keeps local work on display around the building.

“Everybody’s always surrounded by community art upstairs,” she said.

This new effort took form after one of the graduate students, Sasha Barrett, inquired about renting from her and the unfinished basement came up. Kipp said it happens to be “the perfect amount of space.”

The new organization is a cooperative effort from all 12 of the students in the graduate program, spanning from first to third year. It’s operated independently from UM (they pay their own rent), and they plan on passing it along as they finish school.

The basement needed work before it was exhibition-ready, though. With Creekmore’s green light, they renovated the space and raised money through an Instagram raffle. They installed two white gallery walls, leaving one as the exposed stone.

The first show, which opens Friday, includes one piece each by the students, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics and more.

The exhibitions will include community members, students, collaborative work and, perhaps after they’ve gotten established, artists from outside Missoula. They’re planning on being open to the public on opening nights (and closing nights, if the artist is interested), and will be available for showings by appointment.

“When it came to creating this space,” Mulvaney said, “we wanted something that was a lot more accessible, and more open to those kinds of more experimental practices.”

Artists could potentially use the space for things that aren’t viable elsewhere around town.

Mulvaney, a sculptor who has constructed large-scale pieces, sees potential for installations — a form of art that requires a lot of space and more often than not, is noncommercial and difficult for galleries to commit to. Experimentation helps artists generate the work they feel most connected to, she said, and you need spaces to try those things out before bringing them to a wider audience.

Ahead of the first showing, Kipp pointed out that the building has given them a chance for physical spaces, which has benefits for visual art that can’t be replicated digitally.

“It’s wonderful that there’s a lot of online galleries and online practices,” Kipp said. "But it’s important to get people in one room or one building together."