Terran Last Gun, a Blackfeet artist who grew up in Browning, is returning to Montana for his first museum solo exhibition.

“Future Cosmic Energy” opens this week and will stay on view through Aug. 12. Last Gun will be in Missoula for First Friday on May 5, from 5-8 p.m. The next day, he’ll give an artist talk at 11 a.m. (with coffee an hour beforehand).

According to a MAM news release, the work “depicts nature, cosmos, cultural narratives, and recollections of home through geometric abstraction.”

Last Gun’s father, Terrance Guardipee, is an artist whose ledger drawings and paintings have been exhibited nationally and internationally. According to the MAM, Last Gun grew up in Browning and attended the Cuts Wood School, which is an immersive language program started by family member Darrell Robes Kipp.

He attended Blackfeet Community College and then the Institute of American Indian Arts in New Mexico, where he studied with Neal Ambrose-Smith. The latter is a working artist whose mother, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, is from the Flathead Reservation and recognized around the U.S. for her work.

The show is on view in the MAM through Aug. 12. He’ll take part at a show in the Museum of the Plains Indian in Browning this summer, and a solo show at the Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell in spring 2024.