New voice to host MTPR's 'The Write Question'

The new host of Montana Public Radio's literary program, “The Write Question," Lauren Korn, looks to expand the geographical boundaries of interviewees in the West.
“I want there to be a beautiful balance between local and regional writers and then writers that are living outside of those regional boundaries, too,” Korn said.
MTPR Director Michael Marsolek said that Korn has the perfect background being in different literary roles from the publishing industry and book selling to her own writing. But it’s also her passion that he’s excited about.
“She has some fun visions for the directions of the show to maybe even expand some regional, some international Canadian writers," Marsolek said. "(She's) using her connections to diversify further the kinds of authors we put on and the regions we’re able to cover.”
Korn started her new role in October. She has her master's degree in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, previously worked at the Adroit Journal and is the director of the Montana Book Festival.
As the former director of content at Adroit, Korn arranged plenty of interviews for other authors and has conducted some herself, which is what she hopes to bring to the show.
“While the radio part was never something I sought out intentionally," she said, "the conversation part is the part of this show that I’m most interested in."
Korn received her undergraduate degree from the University of Montana and said that her love for the publishing industry started with The Oval, UM’s undergraduate literary magazine. Her work with the Adroit Journal cemented her desire to focus on the “back-end” of books.
While being a published writer herself, Korn said she’s more interested in other writers and helping books and writing in general. She hopes to interview writers for whom the West means many things.
“The Larry McMurtrys, the cowboys is sort of that old West," she said. “It’s so deeply ingrained in our idea of what this part of the world is. When people think of this area, they automatically think of the … cowboy mythos.”
If authors are writing about the West or are writing in the West then they can consider their writing contemporary Western writing, she said: “It not only frees writers up, but I can ask people to be on a show and not expect a particular narrative.”
Korn said that while the job has been restricted to Zoom interviews because of the pandemic, she’s still able to get in the studio and work with the help of a sound engineer on the other side of the glass.
Her hope is to do the role justice and to do it proud, she said.
“Its such a unique opportunity for me. Not everybody gets to be on the radio and have their own radio show," Korn said. "It’s bizarre and kind of beautiful and weird and I hope that I take advantage of this position in a really wonderful way and that way for me, I think, is expanding the books that I feature.”
Korn said that while she is still feeling the new role out, she wants to make the show her own while keeping true to the tradition of hosts.
“Yes I still want to feature writers who are writing in Montana and in the geographical West," Korn said. "But I think there are larger conversations happening outside of that area that need to be covered and so that way it’s kind of wonderful we can do Zoom recording because then I can talk to authors who are not in Missoula or coming in Montana. I can talk to them wherever they be.”
Authors Anne Helena Peterson, Jess Walter, Kerri Arsenault, Gwen Florio, and Elissa Washuta will be featured on this season of The Write Question which can be heard on on 89.1 Missoula (KUFM), 91.5 Missoula, city (K218AI), 91.9 Hamilton (KUFN), 89.5 Polson (KPJH), 90.1 Kalispell, Whitefish, North Valley (KUKL), 90.5 Libby (KUFL), 91.7 Kalispell, city (K219BN), 101.3 Swan Lake (K267BJ), 91.3 Butte (KAPC), 91.7 Helena (KUHM), 91.7 Dillon (K219DN) and 89.9 Great Falls (KGPR).