New voice to host MTPR's 'The Write Question'

Korn received her undergraduate degree from the University of Montana and said that her love for the publishing industry started with The Oval, UM’s undergraduate literary magazine. Her work with the Adroit Journal cemented her desire to focus on the “back-end” of books.

While being a published writer herself, Korn said she’s more interested in other writers and helping books and writing in general. She hopes to interview writers for whom the West means many things.

“The Larry McMurtrys, the cowboys is sort of that old West," she said. “It’s so deeply ingrained in our idea of what this part of the world is. When people think of this area, they automatically think of the … cowboy mythos.”

If authors are writing about the West or are writing in the West then they can consider their writing contemporary Western writing, she said: “It not only frees writers up, but I can ask people to be on a show and not expect a particular narrative.”

Korn said that while the job has been restricted to Zoom interviews because of the pandemic, she’s still able to get in the studio and work with the help of a sound engineer on the other side of the glass.

Her hope is to do the role justice and to do it proud, she said.