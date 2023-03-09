The nominations for the 2023 Arts and Culture Awards are open.

Each year, the Arts Missoula cultural agency gives them out in five categories, with a new addition this year. The nominations are open through April 7. Go to artsmissoula.submittable.com/submit to toss someone’s name in the ring.

Here are the categories and their criteria, according to an email from the organization:

The Cultural Ambassador Award: Now named in honor of the late mayor, John Engen, the award “goes to an individual or couple who have supported Missoula’s arts community or helped to advance cultural diplomacy through volunteer, administrative, philanthropic, professional or legislative efforts.”

The Individual Artist Award: “Presented to an artist who has shown exceptional achievement in music, visual art, dance, film/video, theater or performance art.”

The Arts Educator Award: Goes to an “outstanding educator” in K-12 with a career-long commitment to teaching art.

The Business Support for the Arts Award: Open to businesses with a track record of arts support.

The Cultural Vision Award: Goes to an “organization, group or individual that has developed a special project or program demonstrating unique artistic vision.”

New to the Zoo Award: A new award for an “artist or professional who has benefited the arts and cultural communities they lived in prior to Missoula and shown great promise for stewardship and creativity in our community as residents.”

The awards will be given out on June 1 at the DoubleTree Hotel.