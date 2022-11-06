Northern Cheyenne artist's tipis rise at Lincoln sculpture park

LINCOLN — Bently Spang’s new artwork feels less like a single piece than a gathering — 30 tipi tripods fan out in a large V-formation. With no coverings, they blend into their environment but don’t overpower it.

The Northern Cheyenne artist calls his piece, “We Have Always Been Here and We’re Still Here.” It’s one of the newest additions to Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild, the 26-acre outdoor park.

He loves the architectural form of the tipi and finds it beautiful. The piece does what Indigenous artwork has always done, he said, looking forward and backward in time.

“It has honored the past, it has honored our people, it has talked about what they’re doing with the moment, and the materials all reflected that,” he said. “We’ve adapted and adapted and adapted again."

Spang, the first Indigenous artist to participate at the park, has exhibited his work around the U.S. In 2017, he won a Montana Arts Council Artist’s Innovation Award. He exhibited works from his “Modern Warrior Series: War Shirts” at the Missoula Art Museum in 2018. The sculptures take the form of a “war shirt,” with arms extended outward, but his materials vary from stacks of video screens to photographs.

At the outdoor park, he likes how his sculpture kind of “fades into the trees.” The fact that the tipis are not covered makes all the difference to a viewer. You can walk in and around them, and the forms create abstract line drawings that shift and change with your vantage point. One photo of them is unlikely to resemble others.

Spang said he likes the feeling of complexity it conveys, like “it’s the same chaos that runs this natural world. We call it chaos, but it’s just the natural world.”

He didn’t want them to appear like an encampment. Instead they’re bound together, leg by leg, as though they grew like a fractal.

A growing park

Spang’s installation is located near the parking loop, large enough that it's visible from the highway, and you can’t help but see it as you pull in to find a space.

The tally of permanent sculptures in the 8-year-old park now stands at 21.

The park is a nonprofit partnership started between the Lincoln community and Kevin O’Dwyer, an Irish artist who started a similar, locally minded venture in his home country. The artists come from all over the world, but the materials (wood and metal) and forms typically relate to the landscape and history of the Blackfoot River drainage and its prior industries, such as logging.

It’s a unique model that has drawn support from the town. Volunteers and students can come by during the construction and help out, building a sense of ownership and collaboration rather than art that’s foisted upon them.

Spang and some volunteers spent several weeks constructing the new artwork. First, they got a permit to go cut the wood. Then they had to strip it. Once the poles are ready, they start with a tripod, laid flat on the ground. Then lift it up, and spread out the legs. Some of the rope-ends are left hanging down, as though they were braids. He dedicated to leave the tips natural, jutting out at uneven lengths.

As they built it in September, passers-by would come up to chat, and he’d invite them to help, which he thought was a “cool little jolt of energy.”

He’d tell them, “you’re in the piece forever now, and it’s really true. Their energy and their action is in there.”

Public embrace of contemporary sculpture is not a given. At the further end of the spectrum, consider the case of Richard Serra. He was commissioned to produce an installation for a federal plaza in New York City. The resulting “Tilted Arc,” a minimalist wall of unadorned steel some 12 feet tall and 120 feet long, bisected the plaza and got no small amount of scorn from workers. They successfully led an protest to have it removed.

Sculpture in the Wild, meanwhile, draws more visitors every year. During 2020, more than 50,000 people came to the park, a number aided by the pre-vaccine behavior. So far this year, they’ve had 44,000, according to Becky Garland, the board president.

Building art outdoors

Spang said outdoor sculpture is tricky. With sketches and mockups, an idea can seem monumental until you’re on site, when the natural surroundings can dwarf what would appear monolithic indoors.

Nor did he want to overpower the site, or act in competition with it. The tipis stand among pines with bushes of chokecherries, rose hips and other subsistence foods at their feet.

“I have to respect the space and negotiate with it,” he said. "It has to have a say in what's going to happen here."

He also wondered about the notion of “permanent art” in the case of an Indigenous creator, even if in his case, the wood won’t last forever. There are no pyramids in Montana, he said. Petroglyphs, tipi circles and rock rings are the only point of comparison.

“What kind of footprint have we left on the land?” he wondered. “We don’t have monuments.”

To him, the tipi seemed like the most monumental, one that by its nature seems in harmony with the site. It’s also “one of the strongest architectural forms out there,” he said. Properly constructed, they can withstand strong windstorms.

One of the main structures in the park is a wood-scrap burner from the Delaney Sawmill, commonly referred to as a “tipi burner.” It’s a utilitarian word for a utilitarian piece of equipment, he said, but as an Indian it struck him as a triggering phrase. As the first Native artist in the park, he saw an opportunity to create a dialogue.

An image of tipis has a diverse range of associations. It’s a staple of Western art, typically looking to the past and often rendered by white hands, which raised questions for him.

“That's been the other challenge – grappling with a form that we still use, you know,” he said. "We still have tipis. We don't live in them every day, but we still have them, and we love them, and we maintain them."

That familiarity, while filtered through popular culture, could act as an entry point, too.

“I had to be conscious that this is a very romantic form,” he said. "So it's almost an opportunity to sort of draw people in dialogue with them because of this form. (Tipis) are just beautiful forms. I can't deny that, we all know that.”

Spang once took a class on a tour of land art around the U.S., including Walter De Maria’s “Lightning Fields” in Marfa, Texas. He likes sculpture park’s “sensitivity to the space,” and the encouragement to use materials sourced from the area itself. Considering the number of sculptures and artists, the palette is remarkably uniform in its earth tones. The brightest colors are stained wood or mirrored metal; the loudest tones are found in a sculpture by Alison Stigora: charred-black wood.

He decided not to use any text on his works, leaving the wood exposed.

If you look to the side, he placed three poles leaning against a tree, a tipi yet to be assembled, perhaps ready for a journey into the mountains.

“That set represents the future," Spang said, "a tripod that is ready to be set up by future generations.”