Museums
Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org.
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 258-3479: Featured exhibits: "The Road to Today: 250 Years of Missoula's History," "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine." "The Odyssey of Montana's Thomas Francis Meagher" by Stephen Glueckert.
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through Jan. 4: "Gateway to Glacier" by Mary Edna Fraser, Sperry Chalet resident artist in 2015. Through Dec. 7: "Hear the Whistle Blow! Art of the Railway."
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through Dec. 14: "Jack Franjevic: Montana Modernist." Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 12-6 p.m.
Museum of the Plains Indian, 19 Museum Loop Road, Browning, 406-338-2230.
Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana, 69316 Highway 93, Charlo, 644-3435, ninepipesmuseum.org.
Galleries
4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery.com: In November: "The Blackbird: Anew." Showcasing 4 Ravens Gallery's favorite bird in photography, mixed-media, metal, pastels, clay and traditional pine-needle basketry. Artists include DG House, Larry Blackwood, Judy Arledge, George Ybarra, Brenda Wolf and Bill Ryder. First Friday, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Through November: "Forever Together," mixed-media collage by Shirley Robinett. Artist's reception, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne, 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: In November: University of Montana graduate and post-baccalaureate ceramics students including Brooke Armstrong, Serge Ballif, Amanda Barr, Ryan Caldwell, Sarah Conti, Stephanie Dishno, Drake Gerber, Samantha Joslin, Austin Navrkal, Michelle Postma, Krissy Ramirez, Molly Rivera, and Susan Sintiere. First Friday reception, Nov. 1, 5:30-9 p.m.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: First Friday reception, Nov. 1, 5:30-8 p.m. featuring photography by Timothy ArrowTop. Frame of Mind is home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Frontier Space, 118 W. Pine St., 651-357-0946: In November: "Under the Mountains," work by Jake Weigel. First Friday reception, Nov. 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. In November: new artists Rebecca Fisek, Shea Ketcham and Tom Zavitz doing landscapes, florals and and still-life painting in acrylic, oil and pastel. First Friday opening Nov. 1, 5-9 p.m.
Gallery of Visual Arts, Social Sciences Building, UM, 243-2813, umt.edu/art/galleries: Nov. 12-Dec. 5: 25th annual Juried Student Art Exhibition. Opening reception on Nov. 14, 5-7 p.m.
Montana Modern Fine Art, 127 Main St., Kalispell, 406-755-5321: First Friday, Nov. 1, 6-8 pm., featuring the "Exotic Tea Pot Show" with teapots in a wide array of mediums and styles.
You have free articles remaining.
Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. First Friday, Nov. 1, debut of the Kendahl Jan Jubb 2020 calendar. Plus watercolors paintings by Kendahl Jan Jubb and James Hoffmann, acrylics by MScott Miller, pastels by Arthur Herring, ceramics by Richard Smith, and abstract photography by Steve Michaels. Refreshments will be served and there will be live music by the Pescaderos. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ohrmann Museum and Gallery, two miles south of Drummond on Highway 1. Usually open. Featuring paintings, wood, metal and bronze sculptures by Bill Ohrmann and metal sculptures by John Ohrmann.
Radius Gallery, 114 E. Main St., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Closing reception, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m. for "the atoms of our frame," featuring the artwork of John Buck (woodblock prints), Josh DeWeese (ceramics) and Beth Lo (ceramics). Opening reception, Nov. 8, 5-7 p.m. for the sixth annual Holiday Exhibit featuring over 125 artists. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Art on view
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana, 314 N. Higgins Ave.: First Friday, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m. featuring "Adaptive Reuse: New Places in Old Space," a collaborative presentation presented by MA+D, the Missoula Architecture and Design Group.
Bernice's Bakery, 190 S. Third St. W.: In November: "I Am," masks by participants of Living Art. First Friday opening, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m.
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-8780: In November: "Close Up," prints by Daphne Sweet and Charlie Apple. First Friday, Nov. 1.
City Council Chambers hallway and first and second floors of City Hall: Work by the University of Montana School of Art. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Clyde Coffee, 610 S. Higgins Ave., 406-540-4481: Ceramics by Kelly Schirmann. Opening reception, First Friday, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Dance Collective, 121 W. Main St.: First Friday, Nov. 1, 5-7:30 p.m., first annual Indigenous Art Market featuring artists, crafters and vendors.
Engel & Volkers Western Frontier, 321 N. Higgins Ave.: First Friday, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m. featuring Laura Blue Art and Montana Bark Vases.
Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway: First Friday, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m. featuring Missoula artist Pete Davies.
Noteworthy Paper & Press, 219 S. Third St. W., 541-6683: First Friday, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m. featuring prints and felt banners by BT Livermore.
PureWest Christie's Real Estate, 101 Railroad St., 541-4000: In November: work by Ashley Mesteth. First Friday, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m.
UM Flat, 633 S. Fifth St. E., 952-200-9888: First Friday artist talk and exhibition, Nov. 1, 5 p.m. Featuring "Rewilding," photography by Allie Horick.
Witch Works, 330 E. Main St.: First Friday, Nov. 1, 5-8 p.m. featuring works by Missoula artist Michelle Nowels.
ZACC, 216 W. Main St., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Second Friday gallery opening, Nov. 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m. featuring "The Pink Dress Project," works by young photographers from Mexico, New York, Los Angeles and Two Eagle River School in Pablo.