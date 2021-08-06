Olympics posters: Iconography, history of the games on display

Jacob Lawrence, the Black American painter, produced a kinetic image of Black relay runners flying around the track toward the finish line for the 1972 Munich Games. The English painter David Hockney was recruited for the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Games — he set aside his canvases for a photo collage that captures the speed and movement of a figure skater’s spins. Andy Warhol made one of a speed skater for those games, too.

The show is divided into sections, mostly chronological, that track the games from the early days, when it was promoted with classical imagery, to the creeping influence of nationalist imagery, and the gradual transition from hand-drawn to hard-edge design.

“We wanted to make sure that we had posters here that represented not just the evolution of the graphics, but also key political moments,” Chacón said.

He pointed out how the poster for the 1924 Parisian games features a javelin thrower in front of a globe, a signal of how France viewed itself as an empire in the post-WWI era. The poster for the 1932 games in Los Angeles boasts a tinted photo of a male figure.