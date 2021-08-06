Olympics posters: Iconography, history of the games on display

Reacquaint yourself with the phenomenon of the Olympics through its posters, which tell its history and its iconography.
“Movement: Graphics and the Olympic Games,” is open in the Montana Museum of Art & Culture's Paxson Gallery in the PAR/TV Center through Aug. 28.
“We want to tell the full story from 1896 to close to the present as we could get,” said Rafael Chacón, the museum's director.
There are 35 posters total. A local collector, Paul Thomas, who lives part-time in Hamilton, has been seeking out the posters for decades. (He’s not caught up to the present, although there is a poster for the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics.)
Like the Tokyo games, the MMAC’s show was originally scheduled for last summer and delayed. A concurrent project went forward — since it’s an educational show, they teamed with Missoula Parks and Rec to invite flag artist Cristina Victor to collaborate with local kids on “personal flags,” which they’ve had professionally manufactured and are now showing in the lobby of the PAR/TV Building.
While the posters are selling an image, as the games grew in stature more contemporary artists signed up to produce them.
Jacob Lawrence, the Black American painter, produced a kinetic image of Black relay runners flying around the track toward the finish line for the 1972 Munich Games. The English painter David Hockney was recruited for the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Games — he set aside his canvases for a photo collage that captures the speed and movement of a figure skater’s spins. Andy Warhol made one of a speed skater for those games, too.
The show is divided into sections, mostly chronological, that track the games from the early days, when it was promoted with classical imagery, to the creeping influence of nationalist imagery, and the gradual transition from hand-drawn to hard-edge design.
“We wanted to make sure that we had posters here that represented not just the evolution of the graphics, but also key political moments,” Chacón said.
He pointed out how the poster for the 1924 Parisian games features a javelin thrower in front of a globe, a signal of how France viewed itself as an empire in the post-WWI era. The poster for the 1932 games in Los Angeles boasts a tinted photo of a male figure.
A trio of posters for the 1936 Berlin Olympics is steeped in Hitler imagery — one sets the Olympic flag flying over the Fuhrer’s new stadium in Berlin, which itself is lined with tiny Nazi flags. Another features a male athlete, head tilted skyward, his arm raised outside of the frame. While it still contains references to heroism and the past, it’s visually condensed into a message of victory. They were “very tendentious in the imagery they chose and how they presented that imagery,” he said.
The winter games, with sports that didn’t have any Classical precedents, were a break for artists to be more creative. Beginning in the 1960s, there are posters for games in Austria (1964) and France with minimized, contemporary imagery based on the rings, not a particular sports figure.
There are important figures in graphic design present, too. Two prints from Mexico in 1968 were produced by the team of Eduardo Terrazas, Pedro Ramirez Vazquez and Lance Wyman. Chacón pointed out how they incorporated Op and Pop art.
“They really do incorporate the modern sensibility, or at least contemporary, with vibrant graphics and history,” he said.
One poster boasts Aztec symbols, which Chacón thinks is an example of how all designers emphasize local connections, and in this case the artists seem to be emphasizing that their own cultures are just as old and vibrant as the Greek’s.
The air of nationalism continues through to the present. The 1980 Moscow games, which the United States boycotted, are represented by several posters, one of which depicts a cuddly hand-painted bear. A U.S. poster for the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles has a red, white and blue star that dominates the space above a very subtle, all-white embossed set of Olympic rings.
“It’s really mostly about the United States,” he said.