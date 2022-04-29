'Once Upon a Symphony' will get kids involved

“Once Upon A Symphony” has brought class upon class of fourth-graders back into the Dennison Theatre for an introduction to classical music, one that they take part in.

“We introduce different pieces, and the instruments in the orchestra and what they can do,” said Julia Tai, the music director of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra. At the end, they’ll “premiere a new piece together that they helped compose.”

Those school groups have come to see school-specific versions of the MSO’s Family Concert. The public version is on Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre. Tickets are $8, available at missoulasymphony.org.

The title piece was composed by James Stephenson, who Tai called “prolific.” He writes for orchestras and bands, and “most people who have played in school bands” and most players in the wind ensemble world know his work.

To bring the story to life, they brought in Rosie Seitz Ayers to narrate and direct. While it’s traditionally done solely through storytelling, they decided to bring some action to the story: She hired two local actors — Dylan Wright plays the grandpa, and Jet Somerset-Mucha, age 10, is Sal.

With the help of some projections on-screen, here’s the tale:

Sal falls asleep, and has a dream where his Grandpa takes him on a journey that involves Sal and Grandpa walking through the orchestra. Along the way, they’ll head through a forest (woodwinds), a prairie where they see, and hear, horses (brass), a stream with fish (strings, bowed when they swim, plucked when they jump), and finally, the percussion gets its time in the spotlight to show kids how marching bands and jazz groups get their rhythm.

The final section gets interactive. Now that the kids know what the instruments are and what they sound like, they get to help.

“At the end of the show, we have volunteers come up and help the orchestra compose a new piece,” Tai said. They assist with the melody, harmony and rhythm, and then they get to hear their creation.

On Saturday, April 30, they’ll hold a meet-and-greet with Stephenson at 3 p.m. in the Missoula Public Library. He'll give a presentation and stick around for a reception with coffee and cookies.

What’s ahead

The Family Concert was originally scheduled for February, but was delayed due to omicron, and isn’t the usual season-closer.

The official end to the 2021-22 season comes with “My Fair Broadway” on Saturday-Sunday, June 4-5. You’ll hear pieces from classic shows like “Oklahoma,” “Ragtime,” “Phantom of the Opera,” and more.

