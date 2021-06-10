One Missoula artist's pandemic line of novelty shirts (and a spork)

The shirts are made to order online through a company in the U.S. to avoid ordering in volume. “The model I have is three different shirt color options, all sizes for extra small or XL,” he said. This way, “I don't have to have any inventory.”

One of these organizations in the shirts, Art Sports Leisure League, is real. It grew out of an undergrad kickball league. Eventually he designed cornhole boards, and the meet-ups at parks around town can involve bocce as well.

The foldable sporks, meanwhile, were ordered from a manufacturer in China. He designed the text logo “Clark Spork Missoula Montana” and ordered a metal stamp to a watchmaker in the Ukraine so he could imprint it on the sporks, which proved durable. (He had to borrow equipment in a machining shop.)

Part of it is that he likes to learn how to design products and experiment with them, whether cans, sporks, or graphic design for spork boxes. The box boasts notes that it’s “a limited first edition (and likely only).” He said it’s a “classic” situation in which a stupid, funny idea turns into months of work.

He made a series of 25 toys, “Aerosoldiers,” like Army soldiers with spray-paint aerosol nozzles for heads.