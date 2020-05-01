Online resources for at-home arts and entertainment in Missoula

• Paint-Your-Own-Pottery Curbside, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 549-7555 or email dana@zootownarts.org to order and to schedule a pick-up time. Visit the website to look through our available pottery inventory and add your desired pieces to your cart. Complete your payment and submit your order. When we’re notified of your order we will select and package your items, and call you when items are ready for pickup (and also obtain your glaze preferences). When you finish painting at home, return dry pottery in provided packaging and we’ll fire it for you!

• Last Best Print Fest 2020, The ZACC website, Facebook, Instagram, and 216 W. Main St, May 1-29. Last Best Print Fest is the ZACC's annual fundraiser for The ZACC Community Print Shop. The event always includes a portfolio exchange and art opening for Montana and regional print-makers based on a theme, and an entire day of free demos in a wide variety of print-making styles. It also includes an engaging ‘Bingo Card’ activity, where members of the community search for prints by the year’s featured artist in local businesses and nonprofits. This year’s LBPF will be a little different than years past, but all the major components will be there — they’ll just be online! As part of LBPF 2020 the ZACC Print Shop is hosting its Ninth Annual Portfolio Exchange, themed ‘Covers’. Participating artists will supply an edition of twelve prints. Of the edition of twelve, ten of the prints will be redistributed to other participants in a random selection process. One print will be displayed in the LBPF Exhibition & Silent Auction (a fundraiser for the ZACC Print Shop) on the ZACC website and our Greater Giving auction platform (used for the 2020 Mini Show). Prints will also be displayed in the Giant Front Windows Gallery at 216 W Main St. Artists will be able to pick up their collated portfolios on May 29, during the closing event, or when the ZACC is able to safely reopen (whichever comes first).