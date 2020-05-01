Online resources for at-home arts and entertainment in Missoula

The stay-at-home order that Gov. Bullock recently lifted has taken a toll on artists, musicians, and related businesses and nonprofits, who are offering services online or for pick-up.
Bullock began dialing back restrictions on some retail businesses, who have the option of opening with physical distancing requirements. The decision to reopen rests with individual shops and organizations, and local health boards may put stricter rules in place than the governor did. These are the online offerings that were available at deadline. Contact them below to check on their status.
Does your organization offer online or at-home arts activities or entertainment? If so, email your information to entertainer@missouian.com.
Attack and Release Sound and Studio: See local bands live-stream concerts, or hear archival live shows, on sound and recording engineer Matt Olson's Attack and Release Sound and Studio Facebook page.
4 Raven's Gallery, 4ravensgallery.com: Virtual First Friday, May 1, 5-6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/506940520189742/
Artists’ Shop, missoulaartistsshop.com: The Artists' Shop has a new online shopping site, featuring art and fine crafts by local artists, as well as direct links to the artists for even more great work. We can ship to your newly-weds, birthday-girls and boys, and shut-in friends. Check us out at https:/missoulaartistsshopstore.com/ or at the gallery website http://www.missoulaarti.stsshop.com/. Virtual First Friday, May 1, 5-6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/506940520189742/
The Big Sky Drive musical duo presents a live concert on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. Go to the Big Sky Drive page on Facebook.
Bob Wire's Stay-at-Home Special: The Missoula songwriter and humorist recorded a 40-minute video special with songs and stories that you can view on his "ednor49" YouTube channel.
The Book Exchange, booksmontana.com, 406-728-6342: The new and used bookstore is offering curbside pick-up and delivery for its entire inventory of 175,000-plus book titles, in addition to jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, Sudoku, origami, kids and adult activities and homeschooling books, graphic novels and used or collectible comics.
Chapter One Book Store, Hamilton, chapter1bookstore.com, 363-5220: Now open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Limit on used book trade-ins while we make room and time to clean properly. Curbside delivery and online orders still available.
The Clay Studio of Missoula, heclaystudioofmissoula.org: Virtual First Friday, May 1, 5-6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/506940520189742/
• Online sales gallery featuring work by resident artist Lane Chapman plus an array of items by our represented artists for online purchase.
• Potsketch 2020 online auction and virtual event. A fundraiser to help sustain the Clay Studio of Missoula’s facilities and programs. Potsketch features drawings generously donated from local, national, and international artists, and an assortment of incredible ceramic art works. PREVIEW THE ONLINE POTSKETCH AUCTION starting on Friday, May 1. POTSKETCH AUCTION ONLINE BIDDING opens May 14 and continues through May 23. All bidding will close Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m. Bidding for all Potsketches begins at $50. Bidding may be done from any mobile device, tablet, or computer. Registration will be open prior to the event. There is no fee to register. If you need assistance with registering please contact us!
• Celebratory Cocktail Hour: Saturday, May 23, 5-6 p.m. Dress up and hold your own Zoom or Google Hangout Cocktail Event with friends prior to our live feed of our Auction Closing Event!
• Live Virtual Closing Event: Saturday, May 23, 6 p.m. Link to be accessed from Auction Site (available May 1 and also through our Potsketch Page)
• EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES. Check out our new Clay Resources and Youth & Family Clay Resources web pages. Our Artists-in-Residence are currently developing some online course content! We look forward to start sharing that with everyone once it is ready. Stay tuned!!!
• CLASSES. We are working on assessing our classroom and coming up with solutions and new class structures. This will certainly involve decreased class sizes, redesigning our classroom, and revised open studio use policies outside of class meeting times. We have not yet made any decisions about Summer Adult Classes, but hope to have some options in the works soon (of course all subject to change based on current conditions).
• Youth Summer Camps are still open for enrollment, but again, subject to change based on guidance and information that we need to consider for the health and safety of our community.
• Clay resource page: theclaystudioofmissoula.org/clay-resources. A curated list of resources, both online and traditional media, that will enhance your research or inspirational quest through the world of ceramics.
• Kids and family clay resource page: theclaystudioofmissoula.org/kids-and-family-clay-resources. Browse a collection of simple and fun activities for all ages.
• Online gallery: theclaystudioofmissoula.org/online-gallery. Shop handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramic items and support our sales gallery artists online.
• Blog: theclaystudioofmissoula.org/blog. Stay up-to-date on Clay Studio of Missoula news, get interesting content, and engage with our community.
Dana Gallery, danagallery.com: View featured artists, the gallery's current exhibition and all the artworks available. Email at info@danagallery.com or call 721-3154. Virtual First Friday, May 1, 5-6 p.m. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/506940520189742/
Ear Candy Music, 542-5029, earcandymusic.biz: Online ordering and delivery for vinyl, CDs and tapes.
Fact & Fiction Bookstore, 721-2881, factandfictionbooks.com: Online and phone orders available for mail and curbside pickup.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Art available to view and purchase online, plus at-home crafts and projects for kids, parents and artists.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com: Virtual show of time-lapse watercolor painting videos by Don H. Mundt on Youtube and show of past works shown by video tours of the gallery to be found on Instagram for Don H Mundt or Facebook at Gallery 709 or Montana Art and Framing. Art available to preview online and on Facebook. If you're interested in something, email info@montanaart.com. Pickup and shipping can be arranged.
Hockday Museum of Art, Kalispell, hockadaymuseum.org: Free Emergency Art Kits for kids sheltering in place are available for contact-free pickup Wednesdays and Fridays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Look for them in a box outside the side entrance of the museum off the alley. They go fast, so come early! Each kits is unique and includes: a sketchbook, art-making instructions, Montana themed coloring pages designed by local artists, miscellaneous surprise materials, and basic supplies like colored pencils, crayons, and glue.
Humanities Montana, humanitiesmontana.org:
• "Gather Round" is a DIY humanities toolkit. Each week Humanties Montana shares a quote or prompt for you to use at home — have a conversation with the people to whom you are closest.
• Read Sara Baume’s full essay “Home Waters” from the anthology "Hearth: Global Conversations on Community, Identity, and Place."
Missoula Children's Theatre, 728-1911, mctinc.org: Through May 30, the Missoula Children’s Theatre is releasing materials for people to put on their own musical at home as part of their new Playdate program. Each Monday, MCT will provide a script, music tracks and guidance on building props and a set, choreography and costume design through live-streamed videos on social media. Families are encouraged to share photos and videos of their performance at the end of the week. To sign up for the program, visit mctinc.org.
Missoula Art Museum, 721-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org:
• Virtual First Friday, May 1, 5-6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/506940520189742/
• Virtual Gallery Talk, Friday, May 1, 6 p.m. Exhibiting artist Gordon McConnell and Dr. Leanne Gilbertson for a virtual gallery discuss the exhibition When the West Was Won. Dr. Gilbertson, director of the Northcutt Steele Gallery at MSU Billings and curator of this exhibition, will discuss how McConnell's art considers themes of nostalgia and masculinity in the context of the turbulent history of the American West. Free and open to all - tune in live on MAM’s Facebook page!
• The Museum as a Megaphone program provides a free resource for parents, teachers and caretakers to integrate art into remote schooling. The platform includes video tours, an interview with artist Lillian Pitt, lesson plan resources about contemporary art and a guide for an at-home art-making project.
• Teens from all high schools are invited to participate in Teen Art Share, which will culminate in an exhibition in the Lela Autio Education Gallery once the Museum re-opens. Follow @mam_teens on Instagram and post your art using #MAMhomestudio. All art posted must be created during the time of recent school closures.
The Missoula Fine Art Studio, 703-906-2967, missoulafineartstudio.com: The classically trained instructors at the Missoula Fine Art Studio are starting to post online tutorials.
Missoula Public Library, 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Literary and educational resources available at missoulapubliclibrary.org/resources/databases-a-z. Resource include Mango Languages, Kids Info Bits, Novelist Plus and Novelist K-8 plus much more.
• eBooks and audio books available at missoulapubliclibrary.org/download-books-movies-music-and-magazines.
• Watercolor painting class continues with an online platform each week. https://tinyurl.com/mplwatercolor.
Montana Area Music Association, mama4mt.org: The musicians group is featuring artists on its social media channels on Fridays and plans on compiling live streams for its newsletter.
Murphy/Jubb Fine Art, kendahljanjubb.com: Art work viewable online, on Facebook and Instagram at murphyjubbfineart. Virtual First Friday, May 1, 5-6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/506940520189742/
North Valley Public Library, Stevensville, northvalleypubliclibrary.org: A library card (or you can apply for a digital-only card) gives you access to digital audiobook and ebook collection through MontanaLibrary2Go. Library hours during Phase 1 have been modified to the following: Monday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday closed. Materials available by curbside pickup. Call us to request materials or place holds online. Patrons may not come into the building to browse the collection. Wear a mask to curbside pickup or stand back 6’ from the door. 30 minute computer sessions by appointment only IF YOU HAVE A MASK!
Painting with a Twist, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula. Painting with a Twist has moved to "Twist at Home." Kits and written instructions for paintings along with Facebook Live classes for remote learning will be provided. People can register online; kits will be ready to be picked up from 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. Painters just honk, yell their registration, and their items will be put in their trunk. Kits contain table paper, canvas with a pre-sketch or stencil, chalk if there is a stencil, paint, paintbrushes, paper towels, water cup.
Radius Gallery, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Online shop available for its current exhibitions and represented artists, and they are open by appointment. Virtual First Friday, May 1, 5-6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/506940520189742/
Rockin’ Rudy’s, rockinrudys.com: Online ordering available for music, clothes, gifts and all the quirky items the store is known for.
The Roxy Theater, theroxytheater.org: The nonprofit community theater is temporarily closed, but new members can receive a three-month subscription to MUBI, a curated streaming service. Also view new independent films through "Roxy and Chill," and your rental fee goes to support the nonprofit. Go to wildlifefilms.org.
Sean Howard Burress hosts live virtual concerts every Monday at 8 p.m. Go to the Sean Burress channel on YouTube
Shakespeare & Co., 549-9010, shakespeareandco.com: Online ordering and delivery available.
Spark! Creativity at Home, sparkartlearning.org: Arts educational online resources and activities designed for any families to enjoy doing at home with minimal supplies.
String Orchestra of the Rockies, sormt.org/ArmchairConcerts: The "ArmchairConcerts" series features selected recordings from past SOR concerts.
Travis Yost and Tom Catmull host live concerts every Monday at 7 p.m. Go to facebook.com/TravisYostMusic.
Virtual First Friday Live stream event, Friday, May 1, 5-6 p.m. with after-party to follow! Participating venues include the Dana Gallery, the Clay Studio of Missoula, Radius Gallery, Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, Missoula Artist’s Shop, 4 Ravens Gallery, Missoula Art Museum, Montana Museum of Art and Culture, Missoula Writing Collaborative, Zootown Arts Community Center, and the Big Sky Film Institute. https://www.facebook.com/events/506940520189742/
Zootown Cabaret presents "There Will Be Light" Virtual Cabaret, Friday, May 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. The original performance was originally scheduled for March at the Downtown Dance Collective, but due to concerns over COVID-19 and the UM suspension of all live performances, the show was canceled. With the use of technology and the determination to share music with the community, the participants have pieced together the intended performance and will present it virtually. This performance will be presented on Youtube at https://www.facebook.com/zootowncabaret/.
Zootown Arts Community Center, zootownarts.org:
• Paint-Your-Own-Pottery Curbside, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 549-7555 or email dana@zootownarts.org to order and to schedule a pick-up time. Visit the website to look through our available pottery inventory and add your desired pieces to your cart. Complete your payment and submit your order. When we’re notified of your order we will select and package your items, and call you when items are ready for pickup (and also obtain your glaze preferences). When you finish painting at home, return dry pottery in provided packaging and we’ll fire it for you!
• Last Best Print Fest 2020, The ZACC website, Facebook, Instagram, and 216 W. Main St, May 1-29. Last Best Print Fest is the ZACC's annual fundraiser for The ZACC Community Print Shop. The event always includes a portfolio exchange and art opening for Montana and regional print-makers based on a theme, and an entire day of free demos in a wide variety of print-making styles. It also includes an engaging ‘Bingo Card’ activity, where members of the community search for prints by the year’s featured artist in local businesses and nonprofits. This year’s LBPF will be a little different than years past, but all the major components will be there — they’ll just be online! As part of LBPF 2020 the ZACC Print Shop is hosting its Ninth Annual Portfolio Exchange, themed ‘Covers’. Participating artists will supply an edition of twelve prints. Of the edition of twelve, ten of the prints will be redistributed to other participants in a random selection process. One print will be displayed in the LBPF Exhibition & Silent Auction (a fundraiser for the ZACC Print Shop) on the ZACC website and our Greater Giving auction platform (used for the 2020 Mini Show). Prints will also be displayed in the Giant Front Windows Gallery at 216 W Main St. Artists will be able to pick up their collated portfolios on May 29, during the closing event, or when the ZACC is able to safely reopen (whichever comes first).
Bev Beck Glueckert as our featured printmaker. Bev lives and works in Missoula, Montana. Her work has been widely exhibited throughout Montana and the Northwest region, as well as nationally. She has been an art instructor and workshop facilitator for adults and children for 30 years. Bev has served as adjunct faculty in drawing and printmaking at The University of Montana and The University of Great Falls. Bev is a member of the SALTMINE artists group, and she holds a BA degree from the University of Idaho and a MFA degree in printmaking from the University of Montana.
• LBPF Bingo! https://www.zootownarts.org/shows-events/annual-events/lbpf-bingo.html. Sponsored by: Betty’s Divine, Radius Gallery, The Artists’ Shop, Clyde Coffee, Missoula Art Museum, Montana Museum of Art and Culture, Bathing Beauties Beads, & Le Petit Outre
LBPF Bingo returns for a social-distancing friendly romp through our LBPF Sponsor’s websites in search of Bev’s work — and the answers to specific questions. Anyone can play! Every completed bingo card will be entered into a drawing to receive a Bev Glueckert print and $100 in credit towards the LBPF sponsor of their choice! We will run LBPF Bingo from May 1-29. At the end of the event we will draw a random bingo card out of a hat and announce the winner!
• Printing Demos. Throughout the month of May, our featured artist Bev Beck Glueckert and other local print-makers will host demonstrations of different print-making techniques on various ZACC social media channels, including YouTube. Be on the lookout for this great free art instruction.
• Pandemic Postcards. Local print-maker Christa Carlton is printing 150 postcards that ZACC staff will be sending out (in envelopes) to folks on our mailing list. The cards will be stamped and pre-addressed to the ZACC, and will provide space for people to express themselves artistically or through writing. Once completed, folks will send them back to us, and we’ll compile them for a show in our Blackfoot Communications Gallery (once we are safely reopened), for a sort of pandemic retrospective. Bonus: it helps the US Postal Service!
• LBPF Closing Event. May 29, details TBA.
• Bike Month: Community Art Challenges. May is Bike Month, and the ZACC is partnering with Missoula in Motion to promote this pandemic-friendly and earth-friendly outdoor activity through the arts
• Pandemic Pals: Garden/Yard Sculpture Challenge. Missoulians are challenged to create sculptural buddies in their yards out of garden tools like rakes or shovels, and other things they have lying around. Pandemic Pals can be made throughout the month of May, and should be placed outside where they can be viewed from a safe distance by bikers and pedestrians. We’ve already made a few of our own, and will be sharing them on social media and our website before May 1. Missoulians who create Pandemic Pals should post on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #missoulapandemicpals. At the end of the month, we’ll randomly draw from the pool of participants and award a $100 ZACC gift card!
• Sidewalk Chalk Challenge. Throughout the month of May, Missoula neighborhoods are challenged to paint their sidewalks in all the colors of the rainbow to encourage bikers to ride by and see the colorful displays! We’ll be rolling out a map of neighborhoods with corresponding hashtags, so we can see what neighborhoods are really stepping-up and share with Bike Month participants. Best neighborhood will get some serious bragging rights. When we roll out the challenge on our website and social media we’ll also be providing a sweet recipe for make-at-home chalk paint!
• Sidewalk Chalk Saturday! May 23, throughout Missoula. Hopefully Saturday, May 23, will be an absolutely gorgeous day, because we expect every single Missoulian to get out and draw on their sidewalks that day! Our peer pressure will be extreme, let’s just put it that way.
