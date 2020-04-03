Online resources for at-home arts and entertainment in Missoula

Missoulians are encouraged to stay home if at all possible, which has taken a toll on artists, musicians, and related business and nonprofits. Here are some services they're offering that you can enjoy from your home while buying local.
Does your organization offer online or at-home arts activities or entertainment? If so, email your information to entertainer@missouian.com.
Attack and Release Sound and Studio: See local bands live-stream concerts, or hear archival live shows, on sound and recording engineer Matt Olson's Attack and Release Sound and Studio Facebook page.
Artists’ Shop, missoulaartistsshop.com: Most artists featured at the Artists' Shop have their own websites and Etsy shops where you can order online. Find them at missoulaartistsshop.com/our-member-artists.html
The Clay Studio of Missoula: Gallery and online learning resources will be published soon at theclaystudioofmissoula.org. Family clay kits will be available for weekly curbside pick-up when stay-in-place has lifted.
Ear Candy Music, 542-5029, earcandymusic.biz: Online ordering and delivery for vinyl, CDs and tapes.
Fact & Fiction Bookstore, 721-2881, factandfictionbooks.com: Online ordering available.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Art available to view and purchase online plus at-home crafts and projects for kids, parents and artists.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com: Art available to preview online and on Facebook. If interested in something online email info@montanaart.com. Pickup and shipping can be arranged.
Missoula Children's Theatre, 728-1911, mctinc.org: Through May 30, the Missoula Children’s Theatre is releasing materials for people to put on their own musical at home as part of their new Playdate program. Each Monday, MCT will provide a script, music tracks and guidance on building props and a set, choreography and costume design through live-streamed videos on social media. Families are encouraged to share photos and videos of their performance at the end of the week. To sign up for the program, visit mctinc.org.
Missoula Art Museum, 721-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org:
• The Museum as a Megaphone program provides a free resource for parents, teachers and caretakers to integrate art into remote schooling. The platform includes video tours, an interview with artist Lillian Pitt, lesson plan resources about contemporary art and a guide for an at-home art-making project.
• Teens from all high schools are invited to participate in Teen Art Share, which will culminate in an exhibition in the Lela Autio Education Gallery once the Museum re-opens. Follow @mam_teens on Instagram and post your art using #MAMhomestudio. All art posted must be created during the time of recent school closures
The Missoula Fine Art Studio, 703-906-2967, missoulafineartstudio.com: The classically trained instructors at the Missoula Fine Art Studio are starting to post online tutorials.
Missoula LIVE Channel: Artists and creators of all kinds are hosting live-streaming events. Go to the Missoula LIVE Channel on Facebook to see what options are on tap, from baking to live painting, music and more. It's free to watching but digital tipping is recommended.
Missoula Public Library, 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Literary and educational resources available at missoulapubliclibrary.org/resources/databases-a-z. Resources include Mango Languages, Kids Info Bits, Novelist Plus and Novelist K-8 Plus plus much more.
• eBooks and audio books available at missoulapubliclibrary.org/download-books-movies-music-and-magazines.
• Watercolor painting class continues with an online platform each week. https://tinyurl.com/mplwatercolor.
Murphy/Jubb Fine Art, kendahljanjubb.com: Art work viewable online, on Facebook and Instagram at murphyjubbfineart.
Painting with a Twist, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula/. Painting with a Twist has moved to "Twist at Home." Kits and written instructions for paintings along with Facebook Live classes for remote learning will be provided. People can register on line, kits will be ready to be picked up from 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. Painters just honk, yell at us their registration, and we will put the items in their trunk for them. Kits contain table paper, canvas with a pre-sketch or stencil, chalk if there is a stencil, paint, paintbrushes, paper towels, water cup.
Radius Gallery, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Online shop available for its current exhibition and represented artists, and they are open by appointment.
Rockin’ Rudy’s, rockinrudys.com: Online ordering available for music, clothes, gifts and all the quirky items the store is known for.
The Roxy Theater, theroxytheater.org: The nonprofit community theater is temporarily closed, but new members can receive a three-month subscription to MUBI, a curated streaming service. The International Wildlife Film Festival is also moving to an online streaming format for its "virtual festival" on April 18-25. Go to wildlifefilms.org.
Shakespeare & Co., 549-9010, shakespeareandco.com: Online ordering and delivery available.
String Orchestra of the Rockies, https://sormt.org/ArmchairConcerts/: ArmchairConcerts features selected recordings from past SOR concerts. The first installment features pieces from our most recent February 2020 concert.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!