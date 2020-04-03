Online resources for at-home arts and entertainment in Missoula

Painting with a Twist, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula/. Painting with a Twist has moved to "Twist at Home." Kits and written instructions for paintings along with Facebook Live classes for remote learning will be provided. People can register on line, kits will be ready to be picked up from 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. Painters just honk, yell at us their registration, and we will put the items in their trunk for them. Kits contain table paper, canvas with a pre-sketch or stencil, chalk if there is a stencil, paint, paintbrushes, paper towels, water cup.