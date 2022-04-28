Open AIR announces spring artist talks

Open AIR has announced its spring lineup of artists and artist talks.

The nonprofit artist-in-residency program places artists at host sites, some of which are historical and others of interest, where they have time, space and resources to cultivate new projects.

From May 14-21, they’ll “share how their art is inspired by place,” according to a news release.

Carolyn Coulson: Saturday, May 14, 2-3 p.m. at Travelers Rest State Park, Lolo.

Holly Tripp: Tuesday, May 17, 4-5 p.m. at Home ReSource.

David Miles Lusk: Thursday, May 19, 4-5 p.m. at the Montana Natural History Center.

Aaron Jennings: Saturday, May 21, 2-3 p.m. at Clark Chateau in Butte.

The artist talks are on site in open-air settings. Some artists will be offering workshops. Check openairmt.org/events for more information.

