Open AIR announces spring artist talks

Aaron Jennings sings

Aaron Jennings sings one of his own songs while playing his great-grandfather's guitar at his home in Missoula in 2019. His love for country music and yodeling came from his great-grandfather Jim Jennings, who played music and wrote poetry while travelling the West in the 1920s.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Open AIR has announced its spring lineup of artists and artist talks.

The nonprofit artist-in-residency program places artists at host sites, some of which are historical and others of interest, where they have time, space and resources to cultivate new projects.

From May 14-21, they’ll “share how their art is inspired by place,” according to a news release.

  • Carolyn Coulson: Saturday, May 14, 2-3 p.m. at Travelers Rest State Park, Lolo.
  • Holly Tripp: Tuesday, May 17, 4-5 p.m. at Home ReSource.
  • David Miles Lusk: Thursday, May 19, 4-5 p.m. at the Montana Natural History Center.
  • Aaron Jennings: Saturday, May 21, 2-3 p.m. at Clark Chateau in Butte.

The artist talks are on site in open-air settings. Some artists will be offering workshops. Check openairmt.org/events for more information.

