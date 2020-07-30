Open AIR: Artists explore death and decay at Moon-Randolph Homestead

“When I was painting that skull of the mouse, I was really thinking about that and thinking about, how do we honor not just human life that’s passed, but also non-human life as a valid entity?” she asked.

But she’s not sugar-coating anything in her work either.

“I would love for our bodies to just go back into the earth and have this very kind of earth-goddessy thing, but that kind of narrative really leaves out a lot of violent deaths and deaths around COVID,” she said. “I’ve had friends that have died in horrible ways. How do you reconcile this idealized lovely earth-goddess thing with the terror and the hardship and the violence that comes with so many deaths?”

In addition to her art, Compton is also writing, which she says she usually does in the morning in the Moon Cabin, which houses the archives.

One day early on, while paging through old National Geographic magazines in the cabin, she discovered she had possibly been drawn to the homestead for reasons she can’t explain. She noticed a name she recognized under one of the photographs.

“So this is actually my great-aunt,” she said, pointing to a photo of a woman standing in a garden courtyard in England in one of the magazines. “And this is my grandma.”