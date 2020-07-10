Open AIR residencies place artists at inspiring sites in Montana

When artists apply, they can choose three sites, and jurors and site partners help decide who would be a good fit.

Herlihy-Paoli only wanted one: the Fort.

For the past number of years, Herlihy-Paoli has been working with a motif: a stage and set of curtains, at the center of which she can frame any number of images. It began with the personal — she'd gone through some health struggles and decided that she wanted to spend the last phase of her life focusing on art above all else. Her exhibition, "Act Three," was selected as a traveling show through the Montana Art Gallery Directors' Association. It was exhibited at the Missoula Art Museum and will travel to larger cities around the state through next spring.

Her subject matter broadened past the personal awhile ago. At the Fort, she wants to learn more about the experiences of Italian-Americans and Japanese-Americans who were interned during World War II. She's not sure how her project will play out, but she's curious about ways to "try and recognize cultural gifts," or "things from other cultures that we've appropriated that are part of our lexicon now," with food being a major example.