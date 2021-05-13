Open AIR: Resident art made during a pandemic summer

If you walked through Gallery 709 right now, you might not guess that all of the art, from portraits of women at the turn of the 19th century, to abstractions based on Flathead Lake or Rattlesnake Creek, was made during a season of heated anxiety.

The exhibition, “Flourish: Come Hell or Highwater,” shares work by more than 15 artists who were placed at sites around western Montana during 2020, mostly the summer, for the Open AIR artist residency program.

“It’s nice to have this capstone as a sense of culmination and closure,” said Stoney Samsoe, executive director and co-founder of the nonprofit.

The “flourish” in the title is fitting, since the artists seem trained on the history and sense of place at the sites, including places like the Rattlesnake Creek Dam, the Historical Museum of Fort Missoula (and its fire lookout), the Missoula Public Library, the Flathead Lake Biological Station and more.

“It was just wonderful to be able to continue to support artists through the pandemic and provide opportunity for the community to engage with place as so many have kind of hunkered down,” she said.