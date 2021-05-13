Open AIR: Resident art made during a pandemic summer

If you walked through Gallery 709 right now, you might not guess that all of the art, from portraits of women at the turn of the 19th century, to abstractions based on Flathead Lake or Rattlesnake Creek, was made during a season of heated anxiety.
The exhibition, “Flourish: Come Hell or Highwater,” shares work by more than 15 artists who were placed at sites around western Montana during 2020, mostly the summer, for the Open AIR artist residency program.
“It’s nice to have this capstone as a sense of culmination and closure,” said Stoney Samsoe, executive director and co-founder of the nonprofit.
The “flourish” in the title is fitting, since the artists seem trained on the history and sense of place at the sites, including places like the Rattlesnake Creek Dam, the Historical Museum of Fort Missoula (and its fire lookout), the Missoula Public Library, the Flathead Lake Biological Station and more.
“It was just wonderful to be able to continue to support artists through the pandemic and provide opportunity for the community to engage with place as so many have kind of hunkered down,” she said.
The program had to make changes on the fly. Artists who live out of state had to be postponed a year because of all the issues around travel and lodging. In their place, Samsoe and company invited Montanans with a few exceptions.
The full list are Amanda Bielby, Courtney Blazon, Claire Compton, Lisa Flowers-Ross, Alice Hargrave, Jules Lucero, Sandra Marker, Stella Nall, Lauren Norby, Kathy Herlihy-Paoli, Carrie Richer, Cassie Sevigny, Zoe Sykora, Taylor White, Cristina Victor and Salisha Old Bull.
Amanda Bielby’s residency was at the Rattlesnake Creek Dam, which was being removed. She depicts lupine and brown trout as silhouettes and lines on textured color backgrounds. The surfaces of the pieces and medium feel like a reference to the site itself — industrial materials like house paint and drywall mud are present. The flowers are white with marbles and streaks with a vintage technique scagliola inlaid into wood — “mixing plaster with pigments and glue-water then smooshing the mix into the carved-out wood” — as she describes it in her artist statement. They reflect a personal journey, too, from her professional work in the trades through to decorative work and fine art.
Courtney Blazon was posted at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Her illustrations often display her deep dives in literature or the past, and these are no different. She drew portraits of women affiliated with a section of West Front Street from the 1880s-1910s called “the Badlands,” according to her artist statement. They were somehow tied to Mary Gleim, who owned several brothels, but not much is known about them — either names or photographs.
Part of the original concept for the Open AIR residencies is to give artists space and time to lay the ground for new projects, and Blazon plans to continue with “a geographical portrait of West Front Street as it would have looked at the height of Gleim’s reign.”
Alice Hargrave of Chicago chose the Flathead Lake Biological Station. At first glance, her print is a seemingly abstract work — a row of varied rectangles and patterns that express “different data sets that she’s collected from different stations across the world,” Samsoe said. “This is kind of the pinnacle piece that all the other ones flow from, because of its pristine nature, and how well the Flathead Lake has been preserved and cared for.” A current exhibition at the Illinois State University art gallery, “The Conference of the Lakes,” displays the full-sized versions.
Another one of the residents at the station, Lisa Flowers-Rossof Boise, was struck by the pristine water. Her fabric wall piece, “Portrait of Flathead Lake,” has gently curving greens, browns and blue lines rooted in the topography of the area.
At the closing reception (see info box), Carrie Richer will share a short dance film she shot at the museum’s fire lookout, and the literary residents (Claire Compton, Taylor Stein and Cassie Sevigny) will give readings.
Looking ahead
This summer things will look more close to normal for the program.
“We haven’t missed a beat. People are really excited to have the opportunity to participate, the opportunity to have artists connected to the place that they steward,” Samsoe said. Fundraising was trickier without an in-person event, and they had assistance from state and federal programs, as well as the Laura Grace Barrett Living Art Foundation.
They’re looking ahead, though with “some interesting, dynamic artists,” she said.
The 26 creators are a mix of Montanans and out-of-state creators who had their residencies from 2020 delayed. The sites will remain consistent with years’ past, with a few exceptions. This will be the last year collaborating at Rattlesnake Creek with Montana Trout Unlimited. A few new spots are on the list — the historic Clark Chateau in Butte and Travelers’ Rest State Park in Lolo.
As an added bonus, people will be able to see artists at work this time. The residents at the Missoula Public Library last winter, Lauren Tyler Norby and Zoe Sykora, had access to the MakerSpace and its 3D printers and microcomputers, but the new building was closed to the public.
Unlike last year’s complications, people will get to see more in-person artist talks and tours. Work will get displayed in the Bigfork Arts and Culture Center and at the Philipsburg Arts Fest. (Philipsburg gets a resident, too.) Sandra Marker, a 2020 resident, will be back with plein-air workshops at the Flathead Lake Biological Station.
“I’m just thrilled to see what they come up with, and I think hopefully the community knows a little bit more and will join us in the many opportunities they have to get involved and connect with what’s going on,” Samsoe said.