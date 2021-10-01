Out & About

Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, October 1
Art
"Fall Reflections," 7 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales and Storytime online for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., prerecorded session also posted on the Missoula Public Library's Facebook page every Friday. SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Story time on the lawn, weather permitting, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Music
Cahoots, 9:30 p.m., Sunrise Saloon, 1101 Strand Ave.
Live music at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery with Jerry Fletcher, Tasting room open 4-9 p.m. with music at 6 p.m. $5 cover for the performance, kids are free. Outdoor seating only, masks required indoors. Closed on rainy nights. Check Ten Spoon's Facebook page for more information.
Solid Sound Karaoke, 9 p.m., Westside Lanes and Fun Center, 1615 Wyoming.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 2-6 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m. Watercolor painting class for ages 18 and older, noon-2 p.m. Yarns @ MPL, noon-2 p.m. Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom, email Dana at danam@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Theater
Montana Repertory Theatre presents "Back to School." 7:30 p.m. Join us for a drink at Western Cider, then board a bus, where the show starts with a time-hopping, existential trip to Willard Alternative School. At the school, learn what really happens in the teachers’ lounge, attend a late-night séance in the gym, turn in your chorus class homework, and experience the moment when a talented student finds his voice. montanarep.com.
Saturday, October 2
Art
Teen throwing crash course for ages 13-18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9, The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $75, $5 discount for members. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
"Rustic Pumpkins & Sunflowers," 2 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Aspen Vertigo," 7 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Dance
UM School of Theatre & Dance presents "Dance on Location," noon. The free outdoor concert begins at UM's Mansfield Library Mall and unfolds as the audience travels (on foot, bike, stroller, skateboard, etc.) to different venues on and around campus. No tickets are required for Dance on Location. Audience members simply gather in front of the Mansfield Library at noon.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m. MCAT: Stop animation for kids ages 9-13, 1 p.m.
Free family activity, "Fall Colors," 10 a.m.-noon, Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford St., Hamilton. 406-363-3338.
Music
Todd Snider with Darrin Bradbury, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, The Wilma. $25.50. logjampresents.com.
Trans Future, 7-11 p.m., Free Cycles Missoula, 732 S. First St. W.,
Live music at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery with Absent Wilson. Tasting room open 4-9 p.m. with music at 6 p.m. $5 cover for the performance, kids are free. Outdoor seating only, masks required indoors. Closed on rainy nights. Check Ten Spoon's Facebook page for more information.
Solid Sound Karaoke, 9 p.m., Westside Lanes and Fun Center, 1615 Wyoming.
Potpourri
Apple Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford St., Hamilton. Enjoy arts, crafts, food and produce from local Hamilton Farmers Market as well as new vendors from outside the area plus bake sale. go.evvnt.com/890189-0.
Liquid Apple Night, 5-9 p.m., Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford St., Hamilton. $30. Sample delicious cider created by cider makers from the Rocky Mountain northwest, locally catered food, and music. This event will take place on the museum grounds, in the evening, under the beautiful Montana sky. Burn barrels and propane heaters will be available for keeping warm. go.evvnt.com/890212-0.
Revival Comedy Night for AniMeals, 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $10 in advance or at the door. zootownarts.org.
Draught Works celebrates 10 years of great beer, noon-9 p.m., 915 Toole Ave. Free food (while it lasts), ax throwing, live steer bingo, live music and more. 541-1592.
SCHEELS grand opening and Flannel Fest, Southgate Mall. Activities start at 7 a.m. outside SCHEELS’ southwest entrance with food trucks, yard games, coffee, ax throwing and more. At 9 a.m. SCHEELS will officially open with a ribbon cutting, followed by in-store giveaways and a photo booth, plus coffee, fudge and candied nut samples from SCHEELS’ own Ginna’s Café. Southgate Mall will be celebrating the grand opening of SCHEELS with Missoula’s first Flannel Fest, starting at noon. The community is invited to throw on their favorite flannels and join in for a litany of activities including: live music, giveaways, local beers on tap, fall food, ax throwing, s’mores station, live chainsaw carving exhibition, free beard trims, kids’ activities and more. There will also be a special Meet ‘n Greet with the new University of Montana Griz Hockey Team from noon-2 p.m. Flannel Fest will be noon-4 p.m. in The Concourse event space inside the mall next to SCHEELS.
2021 Colors of Cancer 5K Fun Run, 9 a.m.-noon, Canyons Athletic Club, 472 Tammany Lane, Hamilton. $20. Fall event begins and ends at the Canyons Athletic Club. 100% of the registration fee will support the Colors of Cancer campaign to construct a Cancer/Infusion Center at MDMH. https://go.evvnt.com/885434-0.
Moon-Randolph Homestead open day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., every Saturday through October, 1515 Spurlock Road. Public tours are available during open days on a first-come, first-served basis, or explore the Homestead's wild plum thicket, heritage apple orchard, claim shack, barn, root cellar and livestock at your own pace. Visitors are encouraged to picnic, draw, write, play and spend time at this unique, public, cultural site. 728-0451.
Clark Fork River Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 101 Carousel Drive, in front of A Carousel for Missoula. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, honey and plant starts from area farmers and ranchers. 880-9648, clarkforkmarket.com.
Missoula People's Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., corner of Pine Street and Higgins Avenue. Handmade local items. missoulapeoplesmarket.org.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Masks recommended but not required. Social distancing requirement removed. Traffic is two-way again. Families welcome to shop together. We do still prioritize access for high risk customers for the first hour. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Hamilton Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., downtown Hamilton. hamiltonfarmersmarket.org.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT tour and training, 10 a.m., call 542-6228 to register. MakerSpace fixit clinic, 11 am.-3 p.m., registration required. Teen D&D Guild, 3-5 p.m., email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us. MakerSpace open hours, 3-6 p.m.
Theater
Montana Repertory Theatre presents "Back to School." 7:30 p.m. Join us for a drink at Western Cider, then board a bus, where the show starts with a time-hopping, existential trip to Willard Alternative School. At the school, learn what really happens in the teachers’ lounge, attend a late-night séance in the gym, turn in your chorus class homework, and experience the moment when a talented student finds his voice. montanarep.com.
Sunday, October 3
Art
Fall family workshop, 2-5 p.m., The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne. $20 per participate. 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org.
Kid's Early Paint: "Halloween Kitty," 10 a.m. p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $28. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Fall in Love," 2 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint Pour, 6 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $28. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Music
UM Opera presents "Arias for Autumn," 5:30 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. show, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $15 general, $10 students, in advance or at the door. zootownarts.org.
Live music at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery with Lavender Country. Tasting room open 4-9 p.m. with music at 6 p.m. $5 cover for the performance, kids are free. Outdoor seating only, masks required indoors. Closed on rainy nights. Check Ten Spoon's Facebook page for more information.
Potpourri
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Monday, October 4
Kids stuff
"Dungeons and Dragons" (group 1), 4-6 p.m., Mondays through Nov. 8, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. In this in-depth, immersive experience, also known as D&D Club, participants will learn the necessary skills to be a great D&D player and Dungeon Master. The course will explain the rules and basic mechanics of the game as they manifest in character development, narrative skill-building, drawing and myriad other art forms. zootownarts.org.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales at Empower Place, 10:30 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: "Imagination Monday," 10 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: "Culinary Kids," 3 p.m. Lego Club, 3:30-5 p.m.
Music
Temple Veil, 7 p.m., Lolo Community Church, 11897 Lewis and Clark Drive, Lolo. Temple Veil, has toured across 50 U.S. states, Canada and Europe, regularly performing over 150 dates annually since forming in 2010. templeveil.com.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Aging Mastery Program with Missoula Aging Services: "Navigating Longer Lives," 10 a.m.-noon, registration required. MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. MCAT: "Introduction to Video Editing Adobe Premiere," 3 p.m. Montana Two Spirit and LGBTQ+ History with Adrian Jawort, 6 p.m.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Ghost rocket take home kit for kids. Biblio-Tech-A Spanish for Students, 5-6 p.m., for middle through age 18, registration required.
Tuesday, October 5
Art
Open AIR Artist talk featuring Stephen Glueckert and Quinton Decker, 4-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St.
Dance
Beginning Flamenco, 5-6 p.m.; with castanets optional, 6-6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Class is $30 per month, with a requested donation of your choice if you take castanets only. Register online at flamencomt.com to start your new year of self-expression and deepening understanding of this ancient and venerable art.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Preschool Art with a Purpose, 10 a.m.-noon.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Builders Club for ages 5 and up, 4-5 p.m., registration required.
Potpourri
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula presents "Memories of Imprisonment," a lecture by former World War II internee Sam Mihara, 7 p.m., University of Montana's Gallagher Business Building Room 123.
Free grant writing workshop presented by the Montana History Foundation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Granite County Museum & Cultural Center, Philipsburg. Lunch provided. Registration required, 406-449-3770, mthistory.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Coloring Club for Adults, 10 a.m. Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flatbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. MCAT: "Introduction to Video Editing, Final Cut Pro," 3 p.m., registration required. Open AIR Artists Talks, 4-6 p.m.
Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
Tuesday Night Trivia, 8-10 p.m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Wednesday, October 6
Art
"Sunflower Harvest," 6:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Teen Art Scene, Wednesdays, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Teens can attend an open studio time and workshop led by a local teaching artist and a MAM staffer. Students can learn about the MAM collection and art on view and work in an unstructured time with the MAM's art materials, whether on their own projects or ones for school. Pizza from Bridge Pizza will be provided. The Teen Art and Poetry Project is taught by local writer Jenny Montgomery. Young artists and poets will draw inspiration from storytelling within visual art by looking at examples like broadsides, ekphrastic poetry, symbolic language, surrealism and more. Students 12-18 are invited to drop in for the studio, and no RSVP is required. Students interested in the Teen Art Project can email Jenny Bevill at jenny@missoulaartmuseum.org. Sanitizing and deep-cleaning measures will be implemented before and after each session. A MAM staff member will be on-site for each session. No need to RSVP, it's free. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Kids' stuff
"Dungeons and Dragons for Girls!" 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays through Nov. 10, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. In this in-depth, immersive experience, participants will learn the necessary skills to be a great D&D player and Dungeon Master. The course will explain the rules and basic mechanics of the game as they manifest in character development, narrative skill-building, drawing, and myriad other art forms. Dungeons and Dragons is the ancient art of story-telling alive today, where the players decide and shape the course of the story together. zootownarts.org.
Baby and toddler storytime, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, west lawn, Hamilton. Registration required. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Potpourri
UM’s School of Theatre and Dance presents "Haunted: An Immersive Design Experience," 7:30-9:30 p.m., Montana Theatre in the Performing Arts and Radio/Television Center, UM. This walk-through design exhibition showcases four distinct environments that have been inspired by scary stories from across the globe. Admission to Haunted is $5 and can be purchased at the door. Audiences are welcome to arrive at any time between the exhibition’s opening time and 15 minutes prior to its end. https://go.evvnt.com/894135-0.
Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. MCAT: "Introduction to Podcasting," 2 p.m., registration required. MCAT: "Learn to Operate the TV Studio," 3 p.m., registration required. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Big Sky Writers' Group, 4:30 p.m., at Big Sky High School, email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us. MakerSpace: "Intro to 3D Scanning," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Puzzle Club, noon-1 p.m. Back to school homeschool open house, 5-7 p.m., registration required.
Thursday, October 7
Art
Open AIR Artist talk featuring Tracy Hall, 4-6 p.m., Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St.
"Big Sky Fall Bear," 6:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $38. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
"Dungeons and Dragons" (group 2), 4-6 p.m., Thursdays through Nov. 11, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. In this in-depth, immersive experience, also known as D&D Club, participants will learn the necessary skills to be a great D&D player and Dungeon Master. The course will explain the rules and basic mechanics of the game as they manifest in character development, narrative skill-building, drawing, and myriad other art forms. zootownarts.org.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m.
Music
Jazz Night with Patti Nolan and the Jim Driscoll Trio, 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $10 in advance or at the door. zootownarts.org.
Imagine Ireland, 4:30 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway.
Potpourri
UM’s School of Theatre and Dance presents "Haunted: An Immersive Design Experience," 7:30-9:30 p.m., Montana Theatre in the Performing Arts and Radio/Television Center, UM. This walk-through design exhibition showcases four distinct environments that have been inspired by scary stories from across the globe. Admission to Haunted is $5 and can be purchased at the door. Audiences are welcome to arrive at any time between the exhibition’s opening time and 15 minutes prior to its end. https://go.evvnt.com/894135-0.
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m. and Creative Community Art, 3 p.m. Community Cooking at the Library: "Mulligatawny Soup," noon.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Artful Thinking, 4-5 p.m., registration required.
Call for art
Submissions are open for the 2022 Benefit Art Auction at the Missoula Art Museum. MAM's commitment to free admission, free expression, and free education is center stage at the annual benefit art auction. The purchase of live and silent auction artworks at the benefit art auction supports all of MAM’s core programs and exhibitions. Artists of all media may submit up to two pieces for consideration. The jury will consider all submissions for inclusion in either the live or the silent rounds of the auction event. The artist sets the donation amount (100%, 75%, or 50%), which is calculated from the final sale price. The reserve price, or opening bid, is set at 50% of declared value. Only finished works will be considered by the jury. Each artist may submit one image plus on detail image, if appropriate, for up to two artworks for the jury to consider. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 24. Artwork selected will be on view at the Missoula Art Museum from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4. The 2022 Benefit Art Auction will be held Feb. 5. Submit via mam.submittable.com. Visit MAM's website for more information, missoulaartmuseum.org.
2021 ZACC Friends & Family Holiday Show. Submissions due Sunday, Nov. 21. Sign up on Submittable: https://zootownarts.submittable.com/submit/203606/zacc-friends-and-family-2021. All entries accepted (no admission fee)! All past and present staff, board members, volunteers, studio holders, instructors, students, ZACC Gallery artists, and ZACC collaborators are invited to submit to the ZACC Friends & Family 2021 Holiday Show. Artists are invited to submit 1-3 pieces. The opening reception will be First Friday, Dec. 3, and the show will be up in the ZACC Main Gallery and online through the month of December. Pictures of your work are not required but appreciated. Pictures will be used for promotional materials. When submitting, please add a few sentences about how you are associated with the ZACC and why you love the ZACC. These quotes will be printed below your work. All work will sell at the ZACC Gallery's standard rate of 60% to the artist and 40% to the ZACC Gallery.