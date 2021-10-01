Out & About

Call for art

Submissions are open for the 2022 Benefit Art Auction at the Missoula Art Museum. MAM's commitment to free admission, free expression, and free education is center stage at the annual benefit art auction. The purchase of live and silent auction artworks at the benefit art auction supports all of MAM’s core programs and exhibitions. Artists of all media may submit up to two pieces for consideration. The jury will consider all submissions for inclusion in either the live or the silent rounds of the auction event. The artist sets the donation amount (100%, 75%, or 50%), which is calculated from the final sale price. The reserve price, or opening bid, is set at 50% of declared value. Only finished works will be considered by the jury. Each artist may submit one image plus on detail image, if appropriate, for up to two artworks for the jury to consider. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 24. Artwork selected will be on view at the Missoula Art Museum from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4. The 2022 Benefit Art Auction will be held Feb. 5. Submit via mam.submittable.com. Visit MAM's website for more information, missoulaartmuseum.org.