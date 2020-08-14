Out & About

Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, August 14
Art
Paint and Sip: "Let's Bear It," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. There will be a pre-draw for this guy. You will be getting step-by-step instructions from a local artist. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Hamilton Culture Crawl, 5-8 p.m. Art galleries and studies will be open in downtown Hamilton.
Kids' stuff
Preschool story times outside, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Stadium happy hour, 5-7 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Free admission; all pints on tap $4, a rotating $3 "Ro-Tater Tot" special will be featured alongside $10 meal deals and additional menu items. 543-3300.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Sister Act," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
The Hamilton Players present "Steel Magnolias," streaming online, 8 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. A dramatic comedy about the bonds of friendship shared by a uniquely wonderful group of women in Louisiana. Tickets $18. hamiltonplayers.tix.com.
Saturday, August 15
Art
Paint and Sip: "Van Gogh's Cafe," 2-5 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. There will be a pre-sketch with this one! Step-by-step instruction provided by a local artist! 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Birch Love Couples Set," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Each person paints on their own canvas — when you push them together, they make one big painting. Perfect for date night! 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
ZACC Comedy Showcase lived streamed from the ZACC Showroom in partnership with MCAT, 7:30 p.m. ZACC YouTube and Facebook; MCAT Youtube, Facebook and cable television. Free with suggested donation through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/D87PD3.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Under new pandemic parameters selling spring plant and veggie starts and produce. Customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site, where they can order a number of additional products for pick-up on market day. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Something Rotten," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
The Hamilton Players present "Steel Magnolias," streaming online, 8 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. A dramatic comedy about the bonds of friendship shared by a uniquely wonderful group of women in Louisiana. Tickets $18. hamiltonplayers.tix.com.
Sunday, August 16
Art
Paint and Sip: "Pop Art Yourself," 2-4 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Think of something clever you want to put in that speech bubble! Just send us a photo - we will have your sketch ready when you come in. These make perfect gifts..even once a marriage proposal! 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Target Range Community Farmer's Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Small, local market that has a variety of goods. Vendors and customers welcome.
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Sister Act," 2 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
The Hamilton Players present "Steel Magnolias," streaming online, 2 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. A dramatic comedy about the bonds of friendship shared by a uniquely wonderful group of women in Louisiana. Tickets $18. hamiltonplayers.tix.com.
Monday, August 17
Kids' stuff
Discover Missoula Camp with native Missoulian and teacher Suzette Dussault, 12:30-5:30 through Friday. Let’s bus, bike, walk, hike, and explore our beautiful city! What’s your favorite part of Missoula? We will spend a week exploring this amazing place we call home! We will draw, journal, and photograph our town, and then create a story to share our discoveries with our family and friends with a living history museum (weather and health permitting on Friday, Aug. 21. Other wise taped before a not-so-live audience). $125, enrollment limited to 8, for kids ages 8 through 14. Register by phone/text 406-543-4006 or email Suzette2005@gmail.com. All current CDC summer camp health and safety recommendations will be followed.
Stop Motion Animation Camp for ages 6-12, 9 a.m.-noon through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. Explore the world of stop-motion animation. Screen examples of stop-motion films and learn about the process of stop-motion movie-making, scenery painting and character creating with Roxy Film Academy teachers and ZACC art teachers. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Coed Rock Camp II for ages 8-16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $265. Build self-esteem together through music exploration. Regardless of musical experience camps we ill receive instrument instruction, form a band, write an original song and perform at 3 p.m. Friday at Caras Park. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Clay Camp II or ages 6-12, 1-4 p.m. through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. Learn several techniques to create ceramic sculptures and functional pottery. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Photography Camp with Rocky Mountain School of Photography for ages 10-16, 9 a.m.-noon through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. $125. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Mother Goose Sings & Swings online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Potpourri
Montana Conversations: "Finding Montana" with author Ednor Therriault, 6 p.m., via Zoom or in person at North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. Call 777-5061.
Tuesday, August 18
Potpourri
$2 Trivia Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren Park Allegiance Field. $2 domestic brew, rotating $2 domestic microbrew and food lineup. 543-3300.
Tuesday Night Trivia, 8-10 p..m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Something Rotten," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, August 19
Art
Drink & Draw: "Perspective," 5:30-7:30 p.m., Western Cider. The ZACC, Western Cider, and Missoula Architecture + Design are teaming up to bring you an in-person Drink & Draw on the Western Cider Patio. The theme is Architectural Perspective, and representatives from Missoula Architecture + Design will be on hand to offer their insight. ZACCstaff and others will wear masks, attendees are not required to. The Western Cider Patio is perfectly suited for social distancing and drawing while sipping cider! Sanitized art materials will be provided by the ZACC. The event is free and open to all, but attendance will be capped to maintain Phase 2 reopening standards. Donations for art supplies and staff time are always encouraged. zootownarts.org.
Paint and Sip: "Daingerfield Pines," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Come on in and paint along with a local artist. Don't forget to bring some drinks and some friends! RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kid's stuff
Baby and Toddler story times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Story time online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Music
Missoula City Band presents a "Concert for Mom", 8 p.m., Bonner Park Bandshell.
Mountain Line in partnership with the Montana Area Music Association (MAMA) and the Trail 103.3 to present a five-week, live stream concert series Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to benefit local musicians. The series, dubbed the Electric Stream Sessions, will feature local musicians playing inside one of Mountain Line’s new electric buses. Concerts will be live streamed on Mountain Line’s Facebook page and available on the agency’s YouTube channel for post-stream viewing.
Potpourri
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Newsies," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, August 20
Art
"Paint Your Pet," 6:30-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This is a popular class and fills up fast! Register — send us a photo of your pet — we will have everything ready to go when you come for class. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
"Kombucha Brewing Basics, 5:45 p.m. via Zoom. Register by emailing community@bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
The Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater present Centerfield Cinema featuring "Dirty Dancing," gates open 6:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. showing, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Passes available at gopaddleheads.com or the box office on movie night. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "Sister Act," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
The Hamilton Players present "Steel Magnolias," streaming online, 8 p.m., Hamilton Playhouse. A dramatic comedy about the bonds of friendship shared by a uniquely wonderful group of women in Louisiana. Tickets $18. hamiltonplayers.tix.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!