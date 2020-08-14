Out & About

Theater

Wednesday, August 19

Art

Drink & Draw: "Perspective," 5:30-7:30 p.m., Western Cider. The ZACC, Western Cider, and Missoula Architecture + Design are teaming up to bring you an in-person Drink & Draw on the Western Cider Patio. The theme is Architectural Perspective, and representatives from Missoula Architecture + Design will be on hand to offer their insight. ZACCstaff and others will wear masks, attendees are not required to. The Western Cider Patio is perfectly suited for social distancing and drawing while sipping cider! Sanitized art materials will be provided by the ZACC. The event is free and open to all, but attendance will be capped to maintain Phase 2 reopening standards. Donations for art supplies and staff time are always encouraged. zootownarts.org.