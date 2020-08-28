Out & About

The Roxy Movie Garden presents "Harold and Maude," 8:30 p.m. Watch Hal Ashby's cult classic at the Roxy's new outdoor screening area behind the theater on Higgins. Seating is limited and masks are required when you are not eating or drinking. Concessions are available, no outside food or beverages. No cash purchases allowed. To buy tickets, go to theroxytheater.org .

Theater

Saturday, August 29

Art

"Draw Your Roots" Community Sidewalk Chalk Art project, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Caras Park. Get your creative juices flowing with sidewalk chalk to create an art piece that represents what the "Roots" of our community mean to you. Participation is $5 and sidewalk chalk will be provided but feel free to bring your own. There will be music provided by The Trail 103.3 and food trucks available. One hour blocks with a maximum of four people per 5′ by 6′ space are available. To limit the amount of people in Caras Park, we will be allowing 25 groups per hour. Wearing a face mask or face covering is highly recommended. After each session, staff and volunteers will clean and sanitize to ensure proper safety for the next group. Visit missouladowntown.com/draw-your-roots-community-art-project/ to reserve your spot.