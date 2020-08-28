Out & About

Do you have an event to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, August 28
Art
Arts in the Park, 10 am.-7 p.m., Depot Park, Kalispell. Featuring 100 juried art and craft booths, food and specialty booths, live music and entertainment, premium wine and beer garden, children's activities. hockadaymuseum.org.
Paint and Sip: "Purple Birch," 7-9 p.m, Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Come on in and paint along with a local artist! We supply everything you need to create this beauty. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Preschool story times outside, 10:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Music
David Horgan and Beth Lo with special guests Magda Chaney and Pedro Marques, Ten Spoon Winery and Vineyard. Music at 6 p.m., $5, free for 18 and under, masks required in tasting room. Pizza for sale on site.
Potpourri
The Roxy Movie Garden presents "Harold and Maude," 8:30 p.m. Watch Hal Ashby's cult classic at the Roxy's new outdoor screening area behind the theater on Higgins. Seating is limited and masks are required when you are not eating or drinking. Concessions are available, no outside food or beverages. No cash purchases allowed. To buy tickets, go to theroxytheater.org.
Stadium happy hour, 5-7 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Free admission; all pints on tap $4, a rotating $3 tot special will be featured alongside $10 meal deals and additional menu items. 543-3300.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, August 29
Art
"Draw Your Roots" Community Sidewalk Chalk Art project, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Caras Park. Get your creative juices flowing with sidewalk chalk to create an art piece that represents what the "Roots" of our community mean to you. Participation is $5 and sidewalk chalk will be provided but feel free to bring your own. There will be music provided by The Trail 103.3 and food trucks available. One hour blocks with a maximum of four people per 5′ by 6′ space are available. To limit the amount of people in Caras Park, we will be allowing 25 groups per hour. Wearing a face mask or face covering is highly recommended. After each session, staff and volunteers will clean and sanitize to ensure proper safety for the next group. Visit missouladowntown.com/draw-your-roots-community-art-project/ to reserve your spot.
Arts in the Park, 10 am.-6 p.m., Depot Park, Kalispell. Featuring 100 juried art and craft booths, food and specialty booths, live music and entertainment, premium wine and beer garden, children's activities. hockadaymuseum.org.
Paint and Sip: "Red Crown Heron," 2-5 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Come on in and paint step-by-step with the help of a local artist and a pre-sketch. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "She Shells," 7-9 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This painting is fun because it totally customizable. Skin, hair, tail — you tell us what you want when you come in and paint along with a local artist. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Music
Best Westerns' lived streamed from the ZACC Showroom in partnership with MCAT, 7:30 p.m. Watch on the ZACC's Facebook Live, and MCAT's YouTube Channel and Local Live website. Free with suggested donation through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/zvCDqK.
Wailing Aaron Jennings brings his yodeling country to Ten Spoon Winery and Vineyard. Music at 6 p.m., $5, free for 18 and under, masks required in tasting room. Pizza for sale on site.
Potpourri
The Roxy Movie Garden presents "Harold and Maude," 8:30 p.m. Watch Hal Ashby's cult classic at the Roxy's new outdoor screening area behind the theater on Higgins. Seating is limited and masks are required when you are not eating or drinking. Concessions are available, no outside food or beverages. No cash purchases allowed. To buy tickets, go to theroxytheater.org.
Arboretum tour, "Trees Through the Ages," 11 a.m., University of Montana The "Root" of the State of Montana Arboretum, North of Main Hall, West of the University Center, northeast of the Oval.
Missoula Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Under new pandemic parameters selling spring plant and veggie starts and produce. Customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site, where they can order a number of additional products for pick-up on market day. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Sunday, August 30
Art
Arts in the Park, 10 am.-4 p.m., Depot Park, Kalispell. Featuring 100 juried art and craft booths, food and specialty booths, live music and entertainment, premium wine and beer garden, children's activities. hockadaymuseum.org.
Summertime High Tea 2020 online sale and auction begins. Bidding closes Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. An amazing selection of tea party themed ceramic works and art packages will be available for bidding and instant purchase. Proceeds from this online event fund professional development opportunities for long term artists-in-residence at the Clay Studio of Missoula. Call 543-0509 or email info@theclaystudioofmissoula.org. You may pre-register anytime at https://CSoMHighTea.givesmart.com so you can be ready to make purchases at 10 a.m. sharp on Sunday, Aug. 30.
Painting: "Solace," 2-5 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Come on in and paint with the help of a local artist and a pre-sketch. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
The Roxy Movie Garden presents "Harold and Maude," 8:30 p.m. Watch Hal Ashby's cult classic at the Roxy's new outdoor screening area behind the theater on Higgins. Seating is limited and masks are required when you are not eating or drinking. Concessions are available, no outside food or beverages. No cash purchases allowed. To buy tickets, go to theroxytheater.org.
Missoula Paddleheads river cleanup along the shores of the Clark Fork River. Anyone interested in in the cleanup meet at Ogren-Allegiance Field, 10:30 a.m. Volunteers will receive supplies, river section assignments and a post-clean up lunch at the ballpark. https://www.milb.com/missoula/ballpark/river-clean-up.
Target Range Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W. Small, local market that has a variety of goods. Vendors and customers welcome.
Bingo, doors open noon, games start 1 p.m. Lolo Community Center. Face masks encouraged.
Theater
Auditions for the Whitefish Theatre Company's winter production of "Sylvia," 7 p.m., O'Shaunessy Center, Whitefish. Masks required. Cast will be composed of two men and two women, ages 20 and up. Call Kim Krueger, 406-862-5371.
Monday, August 31
Kids' stuff
Mother Goose Sings & Swings online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Theater
Auditions for the Whitefish Theatre Company's winter production of "Sylvia," 7 p.m., O'Shaunessy Center, Whitefish. Masks required. Cast will be composed of two men and two women,ages 20 and up. Call Kim Krueger, 406-862-5371.
Tuesday, September 1
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales prerecorded sessions will be posted on MPL's Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday.
Potpourri
"From the Atom to the Atmosphere: Replacing Nature with a Synthetic World," presented by Humanities Montana with Christopher Preston, 5:45 p.m., via Zoom. Register at community@bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
$2 Trivia Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion, Ogren Park Allegiance Field. $2 domestic brew, rotating $2 domestic microbrew and food lineup. 543-3300.
Tuesday Night Trivia, 8-10 p..m., VFW, 245 W. Main St.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Missoula Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
Theater
Auditions for the Whitefish Theatre Company's winter production of "Whitefish Holiday TBA Winter Community Show Down Snow Down Untitled Gala Extravaganza Jubilee Talent Show." Those who could like to participate, must sign up for an audition time. Call Kim Krueger, 406-862-5371.
Wednesday, September 2
Art
Paint and Sip: "Lupine on Peach," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. You can choose to Twist At Home, or Twist in studio! Lupine on Peach is the perfect painting for those just beginning, or for for artists that have experience! Step-by-step live instruction weather you are at home or in studio. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Baby and toddler story times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. Registration required, 363-1670.
Story time online, 10:30 a.m. Visit northvalleypubliclibrary.org.
Music
Mountain Line presents Britt Arnesen and Caroline Keys and Nate Biehl, in partnership with the Montana Area Music Association (MAMA) and the Trail 103.3 to present a five-week, live stream concert series Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to benefit local musicians. The series, dubbed the Electric Stream Sessions, will feature local musicians playing inside one of Mountain Line’s new electric buses. Concerts will be live streamed on Mountain Line’s Facebook page and available on the agency’s YouTube channel for post-stream viewing.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Missoula School Writers' Group, via Zoom, 3:30-5 p.m., email Dana at danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Families First: "Circle of Security" virtual class, 5:30-7 p.m., five weeks, $60, register at familiesfirstmt.org/cosregistration.html.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Theater
Auditions for the Whitefish Theatre Company's winter production of "Whitefish Holiday TBA Winter Community Show Down Snow Down Untitled Gala Extravaganza Jubilee Talent Show." Those who could like to participate, must sign up for an audition time. Call Kim Krueger, 406-862-5371.
Thursday, September 3
Art
Paint and Sip: "Pumpkins and Mums," 6:30-8:30 p.m, Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. All supplies are included with your registration. An artist will guide you step-by-step through the process. No experience necessary. 406-540-4105. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Tiny Tales prerecorded sessions will be posted on MPL's Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday.
Potpourri
The Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater present Centerfield Cinema featuring "Labyrinth," gates open 6:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. showing, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Passes available at gopaddleheads.com or the box office on movie night. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Downtown Missoula Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m., Caras Park. Small group of vendors will be open and serving the community in a safe and appropriately-distance spaces. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
Theater
The Bigfork Players presents "The Hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s," 8 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
